Our sweet, kind and generous son and brother, Rhett Frank Pinnock, was called home on February 21, 2020 at the young age of 21.
Rhett was born on October 1, 1998 in Idaho Falls, ID. He is the youngest son of Lonny Dean Pinnock and Mona Rae Thompson Pinnock. Rhett grew up in Rigby and graduated from Rigby High. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Rhett lived his life to the fullest. He had an infectious smile and personality that everyone loved. He made you feel like you were his best friend although you may have just met him.
He was a very active young man. Baseball was his favorite sport to play but he loved all sports. He would go fishing, golfing and bowling with Cassie and their friends whenever he could.
He loved, loved, loved to be outdoors. He enjoyed riding dirt bikes, four wheelers and snow machines. He was an avid hunter; his biggest love was to go archery hunting. He shared this passion with his dad and brothers and always looked forward to spending time on the mountain with them. He was so excited this past archery season to finally shoot his first bull elk with his bow. His family was really excited for him to finally get it.
Rhett loved his little sister with all his heart. He supported her and encouraged her all the time. She could always tell when Rhett was in the crowd because he would shout out her name louder than anyone so she knew he was there. This made her so happy every time.
He would always greet her with knuckles and then would give her a snail and laugh about it.
Rhett enjoyed doing anything and everything with his family. He truly was his brothers' and sister's best friend. He loved being around little kids; he’d ask if he could hold them, or would play with them on the floor.
Rhett was preceded in death by his sister Ronie Pinnock; grandpa, Frank Pinnock; grandpa, James Thompson, and grandma, Ona Thompson.
He is survived by his parents, Lonny and Mona Pinnock; brothers, Riley (Kourtnee) Pinnock, Reggie (Erin) Pinnock and Ryan Pinnock; sister, Remi Pinnock; nephew, Stryker Pinnock; nieces Rieylnd and Saylor Pinnock; loving girlfriend, Cassidie Magera; grandmother, Fay Pinnock; aunt, Jodi Pinnock, all of Rigby, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 28 at the Ririe Stake Center, 14061 N 130 E, Ririe, ID 83443. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 27, and Friday prior to services at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Interment followed at Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.