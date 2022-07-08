Richard Alan Warner Richard Alan Warner, 68, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of July 3, 2022. Richard was one of four boys with two younger sisters growing up on his parents’ farm in Jefferson County, Idaho. He learned to value hard work from a young age, and he worked hard for decades until retiring from H&K Contractors in 2011. He loved his job and was well respected by his colleagues. His children benefited from his example of discipline, grit, and resilience.
Known to many for his good nature and sense of humor, Richard was an all-around good man for whom everyone had nice things to say. He had the calm, stoic wisdom and unwavering morality of a sage, and his laid-back, agreeable demeanor made him easy to befriend and trust. Richard’s genuine kindness was marked by few words, but he was always happy to be of service to anyone who needed anything.
Richard married Joyce Clark on June 15, 1973 in Menan, Idaho. Their first baby boy, Steven, passed away two weeks after he was born. Joyce gave birth to another boy, Joe, who would go on to become a Major in the US Army Special Forces. He passed away from a brief illness in December of 2014. Their youngest, Melanie, is a graphic designer in greater NYC, and she’s been running her own design firm for twenty years. Richard was a loving and loyal husband who stood by Joyce through unimaginable losses and permanent disability.
Richard, Joyce, Joe, and Melanie shared many moments that strengthened their bond as a family. Some of Richard’s favorite memories were camping trips in the trailer with the dogs, fishing trips in Island Park, sparkly holidays and festive meals spent at home together, and the occasional trip to visit his adult children wherever they were living at the time.
Golf was a fulfilling pastime Richard enjoyed with his wife and their friends. He placed in several tournaments and regularly participated in men’s and couples’ leagues. Right now, Richard is shooting a perfect game under a cloudless sky on the greenest fairways and the fairest of greens, teeing off from the blues and always sliding in under par.
Richard is survived by his mother, Nadine (Hansen) Warner; his wife, Joyce (Clark) Warner; his daughter, Melanie Warner; Stephanie (Holt) Warner, devoted wife to the late Joe Warner; his brothers Van H. (Karen) Warner and W. Roger (Kristine) Warner; his sisters Julie Kaye W. (Reino) Macki and DeAnne Warner; and his two grandchildren, Jacob and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald V. Warner; his younger brother, Dennis K. Warner; and his two sons, Steven Warner, and Joseph L. Warner.
Memorial plans will be posted at www.RichardAWarner.com. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com/obituary/richard-warner.com.