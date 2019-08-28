Richard William Koplin, 87 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away at his home Monday, August 26, 2019.
Richard was born August 26, 1932 in Blackfoot, Idaho to William Edward Koplin and Gerda M. Slink Koplin. He was raised and attended schools in Blackfoot, graduating from Blackfoot High School. Richard served honorably in the US Navy as a Petty Officer 3rd Class. On June 20, 1956, he married Audra Jane Sauer in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 4 children.
Richard worked for Argonne National Laboratory as a Special Materials Auditor. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed spending time with his family; especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored him. He will always be remembered for the exemplary way he cared for and honored “His Lady”.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy K. (Bruce) Ottley of Rigby, Idaho; Leslie A. (Brian) Korth of Paul, Idaho; Merri D. (Jerry) Baker of Eagle Mountain, Utah; daughter-in-law, Shannon Koplin of Chubbuck, Idaho; sister, Margaret Barr of Blackfoot, Idaho; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audra S. Koplin; son, John William Koplin; parents, William & Gerda Koplin and a brother, George Edward Koplin.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Grant Central Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family on line at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.