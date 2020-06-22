Richelle Dawn Baker, 59 of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away June 17, 2020 at her home.
Richelle was born March 19, 1961 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Robert “Bob” Anderson and Patricia Zundel Anderson in Idaho Falls. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School in 1979. She participated in drill team during high school and later taught youth drill team. She also helped develop “Boxercise” in Pocatello. She worked for the INL, Idaho State Journal and the Post Register. On June 21, 2014, she married James Lincoln Baker in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Richelle was a member of Water Springs Church in Idaho Falls; her faith was important to her and she enjoyed worshiping with members of the congregation. She loved God, and her family and especially adored her grandchildren. She appreciated the beauty of the outdoors and enjoyed camping and fishing. She also enjoyed attending Christian concerts.
She is survived by her husband, James Lincoln Baker of Idaho Falls; daughters, Nikki Roecker of Pocatello, Whitney Roecker of Idaho Falls, Kaysha Case of Boise; son, Darrick Gates of Boise; grandchildren, Gaige, Myah Dawn, Jada Lynn, Landon, Rowan, Avaya, Chae, Liam; parents, Bob and Pat Anderson of Rigby; brother, Rob (JoEllen) Anderson of Menan.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
A celebration of Richelle’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. June 27 at Water Springs Church in Idaho Falls on Hitt Road (4250 S 25th E, Idaho Falls, ID). Due to current health concerns, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby.