Robert J. Cox

Robert Jerald Cox celebrated his 99th birthday just a few weeks ago. He passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Idaho Falls, with many of his loved ones’ nearby.
He was born November 20, 1920 to Thomas Harrison Cox and Nellie Miller Cox in Jameston, Idaho. He grew up on a good farm near the foothills east of Shelley where he learned to work, putting in long days in the hay and beet fields. His family also raised sheep, cattle and horses. Following high school graduation, Robert received a call to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Spanish American Mission, which spanned across five states; an experience that was a blessing to him throughout his life. Upon returning home, he joined the US Army and received training at Camp Croft, South Carolina. He was assigned to go the front lines in Europe during World War II. D-Day happened near the end of his training and his platoon in the 304th Battalion was assigned to serve in the Pacific. In Hawaii he was selected to work in The Headquarters of The Pacific Theatre. Upon his return from war, he met and married Doris Burtenshaw. His proposal question was “Will you ride the trail with me?” His words became a family legacy. That trail took them to Jameston, Teton Valley, Rigby and Monteview, Idaho where, with his brother Bill, they tamed 480 acres of sagebrush, built fences and planted successful crops. Later, he returned to Rigby, continued to farm and work at the Rigby Post Office, retiring as Assistant Post Master.
Robert and Doris welcomed 7 children into their family circle: Joy (Stan) Boyle, Susan (Scott) Shumway, Robyn (Robert) Alleman, Jon (Cynthia) Cox, and our family angels: Jody and JoAnn Cox who passed away at birth, and Lana (Kerry) Miller.
His beloved eternal companion Doris passed away November of 2018, shortly after their 72nd wedding anniversary. Service to his country and to his church is the hallmark of his life. In addition to his children, his posterity includes 26 grandchildren and 78 great-grandchildren. He often stated that his posterity was his greatest treasure.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Garfield 5th Ward Chapel, 5 North 3900 E., Rigby, Idaho. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 Friday, November 22, 2019 and from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Saturday, prior to services, both at the church. Interment will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.