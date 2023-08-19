Robert James Hammond August 11, 1931 - August 16, 2023 Robert 'Bob' James Hammond, just a few days after his 92nd birthday, passed away peacefully at his Rigby Idaho home early on the morning of Wednesday, August 16, 2023. He is survived by his children Charlotte Elsey (John) of Lindon UT, Lori Lange of Rigby ID, Lisa Hammond-Salazar of Buena Park CA, Karl Hammond of Rigby ID, and Rebecca Hammond of Buena Park CA, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Stella Marie Andrews Hammond.
Bob was born on August 11, 1931 in Rochester NY to Clarence Robert Hammond and Helena Johanna Mars. He served as a Marine during the Korean conflict and achieved the rank of sergeant prior to his honorable discharge in 1958. While stationed in Camp Pendleton, he met the love his life, Stella, and they were married on March 5, 1955 (they were later sealed as a family on March 2, 1969 in the Los Angeles temple). After his discharge from the Marines, the family moved north as he assumed a position with the Los Angeles Police Department. He served there for 25 years, again achieving the rank of sergeant prior to his retirement in 1983. Several years after his retirement, he opted to move to Idaho to enjoy the open space and open waters (for fishing).
Bob enjoyed airports and aircraft, earning his goal of a private pilot's license which he enjoyed using for several years. He had a great sense of humor which may have been derived from his love of English comedies. His love of English murder mysteries may have been derived from his years on the force. Always a baseball fan, he cheered for his beloved Dodgers to the end. His yard was a haven for various feathered friends as well, ironically, for furry cats. He enjoyed cars and tinkering with them. He enjoyed boats and fishing from them.
A private family viewing and graveside service will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. He will be laid to rest at the Parker Cemetery in St. Anthony ID next to his beloved wife Stella.
