Robert Raban

Robert “Bobby” Wesley Raban, 71 of Rigby, passed away July 19, 2019 at the Rigby Lake Assisted Living Center in Rigby of Behavioral Frontal Temporal Degeneration.
Bob was born October 21, 1947, at Flagstaff, Arizona son of Wesley Ray Raban and Bernice Helen Newman Raban. Bob was raised and attended school in Flagstaff. He continued his education at Brigham Young University and graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Arts – Business Administration and Bilingual Degree in Spanish. He later earned a Master's Degree in Business. He served a two-and-a-half-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Argentina where he learned to speak and write Spanish fluently.
Bob worked for Boeing Aircraft. Bob loved sports, especially the Seattle Mariners, Seahawks, ASU. He spent a lot of time coaching his children’s sports. He loved his grandchildren and all the “adopted” children. He loved to joke around and tease everyone.
Bob is survived by his wife, Gena Morris Raban of Rigby, Idaho, Daughter Lena Ray (Gary) Wight of Rigby, Daughter-in-law, Lucy Armijo Raban of Pasco, Washington. Sons, Regi Lavoy Raban of Bellevue, Washington, Rusty Steven (Lynnea Christensen) Raban of Kent, Washington. Robert Joseph (Kym Hales) Raban of Covington, Washington. Sisters Connie Gayle Penrod of Taylor, Arizona, Sandra Kay Lane of Oregon City, Oregon, Jennie Lynn Gibbons of Flagstaff, Arizona. Brother Dennis Ray Raban of St. George, Utah. 17 wonderful grandchildren and one fantastic great-grandson.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Wes and Helen Raban, stepmother Alice Larie Colville Raban, Brother Steven Ellis Raban and favorite Grandmother Mary Delilah Newman Wright.
Funeral services will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the LaBelle Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 11:00 a.m. 4223 E 528 N, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family will meet with friends from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Services are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home.
The Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the University of Utah Health Hospital Foundation online at www.healthcare.utah.edu/foundation. Choose “other designation” under “select project” and then write in: Alzheimer’s Research in behalf of Robert W. Raban.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.