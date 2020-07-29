Robert Wydell Johnson, 79, of Ririe, Idaho, returned to his heavenly family on July 24, 2020 at his home in Ririe surrounded by his family.
Wydell was born on October 7, 1940 in his grandparent’s home just north of Ririe to Narvel Johnson and Cleova Durrant. He was the third of their five children. He grew up and attended school in Ririe.
He married Janet Blosch on August 31, 1960 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They had four children. He worked in Ririe for Earl Hunter on his farm, for Ball Brothers, Kraft Cheese Company and the Ririe Co-op. He worked in the grain business for over 30 years, beginning at Ririe Grain and Feed as a laborer and becoming the Manager. He later started B&J Elevators. He also bought a grain elevator in Iona, the Hays elevator in Ririe and made a seed cleaning plant. He retired in 2003. After retiring, he and Janet spent winters in Arizona.
Wydell was an active LDS member, serving as a missionary at Martin’s Cove for two seasons, as a temple worker at the Rexburg Temple, as Ward Clerk and as the activity leader for many years in Ririe. He was a member of the Lion’s Club, Ririe Booster’s Club and served on Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission. He loved his family and friends. His grandchildren were the light of his life. He enjoyed fishing, camping, cookouts, 4-wheeler rides, snowmobiling, golfing at Heise and most of all laughing and teasing.
He is survived by his wife, Janet of Ririe, a son, Doug (Becky) Johnson of Idaho Falls, a daughter, Debbie (Dave) Davids of Ririe, a son, Rob (Kristine) Johnson of Ririe and a brother, Tim (Diane) Johnson of Ririe. He has 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by an infant son, Todd, a sister, Bonnie (Verdale) Hill, a brother, Terry (Jolene) Johnson and an infant brother, Gerald.
Everyone in the area knew Wydell and his larger than life personality. He will be missed by many. The family would like to extend special thanks to Ron and Connie Larsen, Pat Johnson and the hospice nursing staff of Alliance Home Health and Hospice for their care and support.
Grave-side services were held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Your thoughts and condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.