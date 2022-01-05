Roderick LaRoy Chapman 10/30/1931 - 12/25/2021 Roderick LaRoy Chapman III, "Roy", 90 years of age, went home to be with his Savior on December 25, Christmas Day, 2021. He was the eldest born to Viola Ruth Porter Chapman and Roderick LaRoy Chapman Jr. in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1931. His younger brother was James Donald Chapman, "Jimmy". He grew up in Youngstown where he met his childhood sweetheart Kay Sandra Kennedy, fell in love and married in 1953. He joined the Air Force at 17 years of age and spent the next 23 years traveling the world while serving his country. The couple joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1960 while stationed in Pennsylvania and were sealed for time and all eternity in the London, England Temple in 1963. During their 68 years of marriage, they raised 8 children, have 38 grandchildren, and 45 great-grandchildren who carry on their legacy. They also shared a home with extras from foster children to grandchildren and many pets throughout the years. Their home was always full.
Roy was active in the LDS church from the time he joined holding many positions throughout the years. As Branch President in Ipswich, England he assumed the role with 20 members to lead. By the time he was preparing to leave England, a new chapel building was almost complete and the ward had grown ten-fold!
Roy began his professional career through military service where he served 23 years in the Air Force as an electronics technician. He was stationed around the world (moving an astonishing 28 times) including serving in the Korean War and later in Vietnam. He was stationed for many years in Japan during the occupation and spoke fluent Japanese. He retired as a decorated Master Sargent and shared often that he was exceptionally proud of his military service and would not have traded the experience for any other. He received his Associates Degree in 1969 from Yuba College at Marysville, CA followed by a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Utah State University at Logan, UT in 1972. He was certified to instruct elementary education, early childhood development, and vocational education.
He bought a farm in Tridell, Utah before being stationed in Vietnam where his family began to set down roots. After the military, he proved to be a "jack of all trades". He pursued many opportunities assuring always that his family was provided for. He had an on-site TV repair service where he drove to his customers in a van marked as "Roy's TV" and was willing to share his knowledge and tinkering whenever the opportunity arose. He supported many young professionals in beginning their own businesses. His entrepreneurial spirit tried hard to talk many a grandchild into self-employment as well, though professional foot rubs "for a nickel" never quite caught on.
He had a teaching career spanning many years beginning at the Maeser Elementary School for the Uintah School District before moving on to Headstart at the LaPoint Center. He taught seventh and eighth grade at the Kinlichee Boarding School in Ganado, AZ before being selected to lead the Ute Tribal Adult Education Program at Ft. Duchesne, UT until moving from the area to pursue other career opportunities.
He worked in the oil industry ranging from Major Oil Company in Roosevelt, UT to Philips 66 in Bartlesville, OK. He also owned a business in Ohio before moving to Alaska where he provided training and development consultation for the Alyeska Pipeline Corporation. He spent many years in Alaska before settling in Rigby, Idaho where he and Kay spent the remainder of their days together.
While he always thought there was a right way and wrong way to do each thing, and that his way might possibly be better, there are a few other things to remember about him as well. He was a connoisseur of "butter and noodles" and we can't remember a meal where this fine dish was not served along with really terrible "dad jokes". He grew a bushy white beard and was one of Santa's best helpers every year with a generous heart for those in need. He loved to fish and farm with his signature cowboy boots (probably why the foot rubs for a nickel were never a hit). He was a man of conviction and lived every day to the fullest not afraid to share his opinions or truth. This brought both tears and laughter from those within earshot. As much as he loved life, he loved Kay even more and knew by one look from her who was the boss.
Roy leaves behind a large, loving family and many friends. He is survived by sons John E. Chapman (Joy), Jaymoe Tapoof, and daughters Bonnie K, Ronda Yancey, Shari Gray (Joe), Kay S Lolohea, Candee L. Noorda (Eric), Priscilla Cesspooch (Zachary).
Welcoming him to his final celestial home are his wife Kay Sandra Chapman, Parents-Viola Ruth Porter Chapman and Roderick LaRoy Chapman Jr., Bother-James Donald Chapman, Son in Law-Bruce Yancey, Grandchildren- Bruce Oliver Yancey Jr., Tyrell Yancey, and Kaiauna Billsie, and Great Grandchildren-Drake Yancey and Caleb Acheson.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Grant Ward Chapel (3431 E. 100 N. Rigby, Idaho 83442). The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.