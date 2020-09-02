Ronnie Jacob Quick, better known to all as “Jake,” left us on August 25th, 2020 after a yearlong battle with cancer. Jake was born to Dorothy Keller Quick and Ronald Ves Quick on February 28, 1960. He was the third child born to them and the first and only son. Jake grew up in a house full of girls, two older sisters, Pam and Cheryl, and the youngest, Estrella.
Jake attended school in Roberts, Midway, West Jefferson and Rigby, where he was known as “Big Jake”. Always tall in stature and big in life. While attending the ninth grade at Midway, he started working at Golden Valley, a meat packing plant south of Roberts. He would get out of school, drive to work and was there until 9:30 or 10 p.m. come home, shower, eat and go to bed and get up and do it all over again.
He helped support his mom by paying her property taxes and the rest went to his dream cars and trucks. We all remember the Turquois Ford Torino and his Dodge Charger with flames down the sides and a graveyard scene on the scoop. He did the paint jobs on many of his cars, motorcycles and vans after attending Idaho State University Vo-tech for painting and auto body repair.
As a young man Jake was known as a hard worker who could fix anything and the sisters loved having a brother who was big enough to look after us, kind enough to always listen, and always be there for us no matter what the occasion, he always had our back. Jake was also a very soft-hearted man who was always bringing home stray animals which mom always took in as her own. We all remember George the Roberts town dog that really was Jake’s dog.
Living at home, we all remember Jake talking on the phone, he would lay down with his long legs up against the wall, cradle the phone to his ear and take scissors and annihilate any paper that was within reach. Always needing to be doing something with his large hands. If not on the phone or working he spent many hours with Taco aka brother Joe, Jesse, Rick (Keller and Berrett), Bruce Hunt, Lavelle aka Smiley, Mike Steele and so many more friends and family.
One of Jake’s greatest joys was bringing his daughter Hannah Marie Quick into this world. She was everything to him. He loved sharing pictures of her as a beautiful young girl to the strong, upstanding woman she is today. Jake forwarded every picture of her graduating high school, college and all the great hunt pictures over the years. His screen saver on his phone has always been a picture of her at different stages of her life. Jake was the one who instilled her passion for the outdoors, taking her into the mountains every weekend he could. He always loved to brag about all her accomplishments and hunts to his family.
Jake spent the last 15 years with his best friend, love and forever companion, Leslie Snook. They hunted, traveled, worked, built many friendships and increased our family by combining hers and ours. Les will be our forever sister and family.
Jake is survived by his honey, Les Snook; beautiful daughter, Hannah Quick; sisters, Cheryl Buck (John) and Estrella Eames (Greg); and many nieces and nephews.
Jake is preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Dorothy Quick; grandparents, Art and Emma Keller, Hazel Quick and sister Pam Quick.
There will be a celebration of life at the Ranch at 4095 Antelope Road in Moore for family and friends on September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m.