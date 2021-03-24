Roy M. Smith, 75, of Ammon, Idaho, formerly of Ririe, Idaho, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home with his loving wife, Myrna, at his side.
Roy was born November 4, 1945, the youngest of five children, born to Buck and Mary Smith. He was raised and attended schools in Ririe, Idaho, graduating from Ririe High School in 1964. He graduated from Ricks College in 1966 with an Associates Degree, and Idaho State University in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science, majoring in education and minoring in business. Roy excelled at all sports growing up and played baseball during his college years.
On July 1, 1966, he married Myrna Louise Brown in the Idaho Falls Temple. They started their almost 55 years of marriage with Roy attending Idaho State University and Myrna working at the INL. Roy did his student teaching at Shelley High School. During the middle of the school year he was hired to finish out the year at Central Jr. High in Idaho Falls, Idaho, as a teacher. His heart still belonged to those Shelley Russets, so when an opening came, he returned to Shelley. Fifteen years were spent at Shelley High School, teaching whatever Mr. Cordon asked him to. This was also where he grew to love coaching and coached any and all sports. He was so proud of “his boys” and being a Shelley Russet. During the summers off from school, Roy managed the Shelley Public Swimming Pool, where you could find many of his students and players working alongside him. Roy also coached and worked at many basketball camps across the country, as well as the horse races at both Pocatello and Sandy Downs. The years spent in Shelley were blessed with the births of their three children, Korri – 1973, Kymberly – 1975, and Kristen – 1978.
Roy always believed in education and hard work and felt that he needed to do more than teach and coach. It was at this time Roy and Myrna decided that Roy needed to move over to Caldwell, Idaho, and finish his Masters Degree to further his career. Myrna and his girls stayed in Shelley while Roy completed his Masters Degree in Education Administration at the College of Idaho. At the College of Idaho, Roy had the opportunity to coach basketball for the College of Idaho Yotes. As soon as this was completed he was hired at his Alma mater, Ririe High School where he remained Principal for 20 years, retiring in 2003.
Retirement found Roy at even more sporting events, following his grandchildren and “adopted” grandchildren. It was not uncommon to have Roy bring chewing gum and Gatorades to the entire team with his little words of wisdom and guidance.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of almost 55 years, Myrna, his three daughters and their spouses, Korri Smith Wilde (Denton) of Idaho Falls, ID, Kymberly Smith Mowery Drake (Keith) of Shelley, ID, and Kristen Smith Messaros (Jeff) of Idaho Falls, ID. Six grandchildren, Chase, Trey, Daniel, Kourtnie, Andrew, and Ellie as well as his brothers in law and sisters in law, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Betty Landon, Berna Hughes, Maxine Feist, and his brother Glen Smith.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at Ririe Junior Senior High School, (13809 N 130th E, Ririe Idaho, 83443). Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho) on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm and on Wednesday prior to the service at the Ririe High School from 10:00 to 10:45 am. Interment will follow in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. Broadcast of the service will be available for those who would like to attend virtually.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brady Cook, Dr. Shawn Speirs, Dr. Christian Shull, Dr. Daryl Moffet, Dr. Brad Oswald, Hands of Hope Hospice, Kathy Huntsman, Lorie Clark, and the EIRMC Infusion Team for all the love and care they provided to Roy, and all the many phone calls, messages, texts and kind words that have been given to the family.