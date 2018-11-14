Ruby Tolley, 86 of Rigby, passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018 at her home.
Ruby was born August 2, 1932 in Rexburg, Idaho to Henry Bishoff Sr. and Kathrine Weimer Bishoff. She was raised and attended schools in Sugar City, graduating from Sugar City High School. She married Ned M Tolley June 20, 1961. They were blessed with 4 children; Bill, Larry, Sherry and Darin. She and Ned made their home in Rigby. In addition to being a wife and mother, she worked for Rexburg Food Center for many years.
Ruby was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served alongside Ned in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Posse Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, camping with her family and going south for the winters.
She is survived by her sons, Bill (Belinda) Tolley, Darin Tolley, both of Rigby, sister; Emma Klingler, of Rexburg, brother; Harry Bishoff of Teton and 5 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ned, daughter, Sherry, granddaughter, Casey, son Larry, 4 sisters and 5 brothers.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, prior to graveside services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com