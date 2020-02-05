Ruth Boelter

Those that knew and loved Ruth Margaret Malzahn Boelter had enjoyed her company for just over 90 years when her Savior Jesus welcomed her into heaven on the morning of January 27, 2020. Ruth had thrived for close to a century and by most accounts she was ready for several more life-filled years. Freshly baked cookies and a recent exam by medical professionals had deemed her "good to go" - no one could have guessed how far the clean bill of health would take her.
The second child of Ewald and Elfriede Malzahn, "Rutchen" was born in a little house on Moffat Court in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 24, 1929. Generous with her time, talent and worldly possessions, you'd never know that she lived out her first 12 years during the Great Depression. The jars of buttons snipped from old shirts and countless saved bags we found in her kitchen drawer are a testament to her thrifty nature however. Ruth was not wasteful, she up-cycled, repurposed and reused items before it was trendy.
One of 7 children, Ruth was often the caregiver of her younger siblings, a role that came naturally to her. At the age of 16, a sailor fresh from WWII swept her off her feet; it was "love at first sight". They soon married and had many adventures together (by adventures I mean they found joy in the unexpected and the mundane, they raised 5 fantastic children, managed to make a home wherever life took them, and thoroughly enjoyed sharing meals and playing golf or card games with family and friends). Many of their 57 years together were spent in Menan Idaho. After retirement, and quite frankly after several winters lousy with snow, the longing for warmer weather beckoned them south to St. George Utah. There they would enjoy several years of uninterrupted sunshine, golf and bingo.
After Rudy's death in 2004, Ruth remained in Utah until moving back to Idaho in 2017. She settled in Rigby and savored every opportunity to spend time with family since her return (She also enjoyed her covert trips to Fort Hall for the early bird bingo session, but that's a story for another time). Long story short, we were getting quite used to having her back home again - she will be profoundly missed.
Ruth is survived by her children, Linda, (Daughter in Law) Kathy, Nancy, Doug (Sandy) and Scott (who is rumored to have been her favorite). In addition, she leaves behind 14 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 4 (nearly 5) great-great grandchildren, her sisters, nieces and nephews, and several lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her much adored husband of 57 years, Rudy Hans, her quick-witted son Rudy "Jr", her parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
As we are in the midst of another Idaho winter (lousy with snow), a memorial service will be held later this summer (date and time to be determined). In the meantime, her ability to have made every person feel like they were her favorite is legendary & will sustain us all until we see her again.