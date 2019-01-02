Ruth Irene Golder Schaat, 88, formerly of Rigby passed away Friday, December 21, 2018 surrounded by her family.
Irene was born November 16, 1930, to Ralph Hill Golder and Elizabeth Gray Golder in Salt Lake City, Utah, and grew up attending schools in the Menan area. She graduated from Midway High School. She had two older siblings, Rachael Elaine and Dorothy, followed by four more, Ralph Albert, Marian, Steven and Ray.
After high school, Irene worked central supply and surgery in the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital. When her sister Dorothy and her husband Frank invited her to accompany them to the train station to pick up his brother Roland on leave from the service, she couldn’t imagine how he would sweep her off her feet. They were married August 3, 1954, in Bozeman, MT. Together they reared five children and farmed 20 years in Parker, then Monteview, and finally moving to Rigby.
She was friendly and spontaneous and made dear friends every place she lived. She was above all a devoted mother and wife. She enjoyed reading, gardening and crocheting. Irene worked at Rigby’s Broulim’s for 20 years. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in the primary, young women’s organization and Relief Society. She served a mission after retirement to the genealogy library in Salt Lake with her sister Dorothy. Years later, when driving was no longer practical, she made her home in Rexburg.
Irene was preceded in death by Roland, two daughters (Marna’ and Mary Irene Schaat), her parents (Ralph and Elizabeth Golder), two sisters (Rachel Elaine Golder and Dorothy Schaat), and two brothers (Ralph A. and Steven Golder).
She is survived by her sons Michael L. (Sonja) Schaat of Menan; Bradley G. (Cindy) Schaat of Brigham City, UT; Les R. (Marjean) Schaat of Menan; Brian (Mary) Schaat of Rexburg; her sister Marian (Gyle) Hollingsworth of North Ogden, UT; brother Ray (Carol) Golder of West Valley City, UT; 19 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.
A special thank you from the family to Homestead Care Center and Hospice for their respectful and dignified treatment over the last several years.
Funeral services are under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home. Family will meet with family and friends prior to the funeral Saturday, January 5, 2019, 9:30-10:45 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Rigby 3rd Ward, 360 North 4100 East, Rigby. The funeral will follow at 11 am and Irene will be buried in the Riverview Cemetery in St. Anthony.