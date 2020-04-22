Sadiera Ellice Andersen, age 60 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home.
Sadiera was born March 15, 1960 in Roseville, Calif. to John Walters Foster III and Nancy Ellice King Foster. Most of her growing years were in Roseville, Calif., Carson City, Nev. and Lewisville, Idaho.
Sadiera met her husband at a Halloween party of a friend who her husband was dating. They both had a feeling from the very minute they met that they were to be together. She married her sweetheart Hugh Clark Andersen Jr. on June 25, 1983 and their marriage was solemnized on June 25, 1985. They made their home in Rigby, then Rexburg and then back to Rigby were they have lived for 34 years.
Sadiera and Hugh tried to adopt a child and almost succeeded, but circumstances sent them home alone. She struggled with this for the rest of her life. Aside from being with her sweetheart Hugh, Sadiera loved raising and showing Collies. Mickey Mouse and art work were also among her favorite things.
Sadiera struggled with health issues since she was 18 months old. 10,000 plus needles and too many surgeries to count, she passed away three weeks after her 60th birthday.
She is survived by her husband, father, John Foster and step- mother, Judy Foster. Brother, Michael Foster, Step-father, Robert George. 2 sisters, Audra Swafford and Lydia Lynch.
She was preceded in death by her mother Nancy Ellice King George and grandmother, Magda Foster and step grandmother, Alma George.
A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, April 10, 2020 at Rigby Pioneer Cemetery.