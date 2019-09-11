Sharon Ann Hood, 72, of Rigby passed away at her home on September 4, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Sharon was born March 29, 1947 in Santa Monica, California a daughter of Jack Fields and Helen Daniels Fields. She attended school in Fullerton and attended Cal State and BYU. She married Arthur Hood on June 7, 1969 in Anaheim, CA. They were sealed February 21, 1974 in the Oakland California Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Sharon has lived in California, New Mexico, Arizona, South Carolina and Idaho. She worked for Wal Mart as a Manager in the toy section. Her most important work was that of a homemaker. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed genealogy, piano playing, sewing, crochet, serving in her church, painting, and baking. She loved music, her cats and her grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Arthur Hood and her Daughters; Krista van den Eikhof of Boise, ID, Katherine Hood of Nampa, ID, Karrie Raymond of Rigby, ID, Jolene Nelson of Weston, ID, a brother, Steven Fields of Yorba Linda, CA, and ten grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A funeral service will be held in her honor on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Clark Ward Latter-day Saint Chapel (198 North 4300 East, Rigby, ID). The family will meet with friends prior to the service on Monday from 10:00 to 10:45 AM at the Church. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, condolences may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.