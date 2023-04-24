Sharon Bates July 16, 1938 - April 21, 2023 Sharon Hazel Bates, 84, passed away on Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Life Care Center of Idaho Falls surrounded by loved ones. Sharon was born July 16, 1938 to Ralph Weston Walters and Sadie Schneider in Rigby, Idaho and soon lived throughout Menan, Lorenzo, Annis, and Lewisville, where she attended Rigby Schools growing up. Sharon loved to work at restaurants as a waitress, at Carseys and Mables restaurant. She worked as a meat wrapper at Broulim's and Smith Food King. Sharon also drove bus for Jefferson School District 251 for nearly 30 years, and where she retired. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sharon served as a primary teacher and as well in the Relief Society. Sharon loved camping, fishing, crafts, and bowling. After they retired, Sharon & Bob were hosts at the Swan Valley Conant Boat Ramp and Byington Boat Ramp. They also served as camp host at Kelly Island Campground. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Sadie; sister Mable Holverson; two brothers Doyle Walters, and Vaughn Walters; two grandchildren Christopher Bates, and Tiffany Bates. Sharon is survived by her daughter Debra Kelsey of Rigby, Idaho; Sons Jerry (Cindy) Bates of Lewisville, Idaho, Craig (Lori) Bates of Rigby, Idaho Michael (Cindy) Bates of Ashton, Idaho; sister Janice Nichols of Idaho Falls, Idaho as well as 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A graveside service for Sharon will be held Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Annis little Butte (East Menan Lorenzo Highway Rigby, Idaho, 83442). Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. as well as Thursday night from 6-7:30 at Eckersell Funeral home (101 West Main Street Rigby, Idaho 83442) Grave side will follow the visitation at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
