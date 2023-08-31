Sharon Marie (Pieper) Hanson

Sharon Marie (Pieper) Hanson December 28, 1936 - August 29, 2023 Sharon Marie Hanson of Rigby, Idaho passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 29, at the age of 86. She was born December 28, 1936, in Rexburg, Idaho, the oldest of seven children of Henry and Mary Pieper. The Piepers lived in Archer and Rexburg before moving to Rigby when Sharon was four. Sharon attended schools in Rigby and made many life-long friends. She participated in many talent shows and theater and music productions. After graduating from Rigby High School in 1955, she attended Ricks College where she earned her Associate's Degree and was chosen as a homecoming attendant.

Sharon married Ted Hanson on December 18, 1957, and they made their home in Annis, Idaho. Ranch life with Ted was filled with adventure. Ted farmed and ran cattle, and Sharon worked tirelessly in support of those operations. Together they survived the Teton flood disaster in 1976 as well as fires in their home and stackyards. Sharon inherited her father's green thumb and always cultivated a large garden that provided countless bottles of vegetables and fruit. Her culinary skills were legendary as she was able to quickly prepare large meals for family, friends, and neighbors who were visiting; or for workers helping to brand calves, dig potatoes, round up cattle and fix fence. Her motto was 'Only cowards cook on low!' Because she was skilled at keeping the ranch books, she was able to work in the Continuing Education Department at Ricks College for many years after her children moved out of the house.


