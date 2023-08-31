Sharon Marie (Pieper) Hanson December 28, 1936 - August 29, 2023 Sharon Marie Hanson of Rigby, Idaho passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 29, at the age of 86. She was born December 28, 1936, in Rexburg, Idaho, the oldest of seven children of Henry and Mary Pieper. The Piepers lived in Archer and Rexburg before moving to Rigby when Sharon was four. Sharon attended schools in Rigby and made many life-long friends. She participated in many talent shows and theater and music productions. After graduating from Rigby High School in 1955, she attended Ricks College where she earned her Associate's Degree and was chosen as a homecoming attendant.
Sharon married Ted Hanson on December 18, 1957, and they made their home in Annis, Idaho. Ranch life with Ted was filled with adventure. Ted farmed and ran cattle, and Sharon worked tirelessly in support of those operations. Together they survived the Teton flood disaster in 1976 as well as fires in their home and stackyards. Sharon inherited her father's green thumb and always cultivated a large garden that provided countless bottles of vegetables and fruit. Her culinary skills were legendary as she was able to quickly prepare large meals for family, friends, and neighbors who were visiting; or for workers helping to brand calves, dig potatoes, round up cattle and fix fence. Her motto was 'Only cowards cook on low!' Because she was skilled at keeping the ranch books, she was able to work in the Continuing Education Department at Ricks College for many years after her children moved out of the house.
Sharon's membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was an integral part of her life. She was an effective teacher and contributed variety and artistic ability to every church calling she held. She made valiant efforts to hold Family Home Evening weekly with her nine children and worked diligently on family history. She served faithfully as a teacher in Primary and Sunday School, as a Young Women President, Relief Society President, and as a counselor in the stake Relief Society presidency. Later in life, Sharon and Ted were temple workers in the Idaho Falls temple with shifts starting before 5am!
Early in life, Sharon developed many talents and greatly loved music. She was the accompanist for many musical numbers, taught piano and accordion lessons, played the organ, and led the music in the Annis Ward for many years. She was an expert seamstress, often making matching dresses for her daughters and hemmed pants for her sons. It was common for her to make quilts in her front room. Sharon was always cheerful and happy, eating dessert first at Thanksgiving and sometimes hanging her Christmas trees upside down to change things up. She and Ted would take long road trips and listen to books on tape whenever they could escape the ranch. She loved crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, and playing board games with her family.
Sharon was an incredible mother who lived a rich and full life dedicated to her family, community, and church. Her legacy of love, dedication, and service will undoubtedly live on through her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sharon always felt there is nothing better in this life than to be a wife, mother, and grandmother.
Sharon is survived by her nine children: Marie (Craig) Orton, Michelle (Kelly) Sayer, Reed (Beth) Hanson, LaRae (Gabe) Tau'a, Janet (Robert) Karren, Amy Hakeem, Brian (Jill) Hanson, Lane (Leide) Hanson, Diane (Shane) Jacobson. She loves her 31 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Arlene, Genie, Frieda, and brother, Blaine. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted, her parents, Henry and Mary Pieper, and her siblings, Brenda and Henry Ray.
We love sweet Sharon, a "bushel and a peck!" A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 2, at 11:30 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Menan Stake Center (698 N 3600 E Menan ID 83434). Interment will be at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
