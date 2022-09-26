Sharon Wenona (Haws) Moser 11/27/1934 - 9/25/2022 Sharon Wenona Haws Moser, 87, dedicated mother of eight children and loving wife to Calvin Loy Moser (who preceded her in death on November 12, 2008) passed away at her home in Grant on Sunday, September 25, after a valiant fight with cancer.

Sharon Moser was born on November 27, 1934, the youngest child of Charles Spencer Haws and Zenna Dean Rawlins in Newdale, ID. She is preceded in death by her parents and all eight older siblings: Nola (Wayne) Hansen, Margaret (Russell) Garner, Spencer (Lois) Haws, Bern Haws, Garth (Phyllis) Haws, Brent (Murl) Haws, Revola (Lynn) Dalling, Clyde (Carma) Haws; and a granddaughter, Nicole Divis.

