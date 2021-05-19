Shirlene JoAnn Summers, age 85 of Ririe, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at Sage Grove Assisted Living in Rigby.
Shirlene was born April 16, 1936 in Lorenzo, Idaho a daughter to Lonn E. Eddins and Mabel Elnora Williams Eddins. She attended schools in Annis and Roberts, Idaho graduating from Roberts High School. She married Bill Scoville, June 2, 1954. They later divorced and she married Ernest Benjamin (Bud) Summers June 1, 1959. She worked for Artco as a printing supervisor, for Clark County School District as a Bus Driver and for Fresh Pac. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, crafts and reading.
She is survived by her husband, Bud Summers of Rigby, children: Blaine Summers of Mesa, Arizona, Sherry (Brad) Wellard of Idaho Falls, Jolene (Richard) Ward of Payette, Idaho, Lona Weekes of Ririe, and Ben Summers of Ririe; Two brothers, Ace Eddins of Monteview and Brad (Annette) Eddins of Dubois, Idaho; 20 grandchildren, 42 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonn and Mabel Eddins, sister Barbara (Reed) Smith and a daughter, Peggy Sue (Gary) Clark.
Funeral services were held Monday May 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho 83442. The family visited with friends prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial followed services at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery.
We as a family are so grateful for the love and care Shirlene was given by Sage Grove and Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Thank you.