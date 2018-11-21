Shirley Beddes Luthy our Sister, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and friend died peacefully at home of natural causes, Saturday November 17, 2018. She was 86 years old.
She was born August 19, 1932 in Parker Idaho to her parents Glenn David Beddes and Leola May Worrell. She graduated from South Fremont High School, and attended Ricks College and The LDS Business College in Salt Lake City.
She married Lawrence Kay Luthy on December 30, 1952 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Their 66 year anniversary is next month.
After two years in the Army they spent most of their years farming and ranching in the Ririe area.
Together they have 5 children. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and needle work. She liked helping with the cattle roundups, and loved golfing. She especially enjoyed gathering with her family.
She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in the Relief Society, Young Women's, Primary Programs, Stake and Ward Missionary, Librarian, and Drama Director and spent many hours indexing and doing extraction work. She and Kay also fulfilled many Temple assignments. Her favorite was doing Temple Sealings
Together with her husband they served two full-time LDS Missions. To Los Angeles, California and to Pocatello, Idaho.
She is survived by her husband Kay
Daughter: Marilyn (Richard) Vest, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Son: Roger K (Nancy) Luthy, Ririe, Idaho, Son: Brett J (Brenda) Luthy, Ririe, Idaho, Daughter: Jolene (Walt) Graham, Burley, Idaho, Daughter: Carol (Matt) Conn, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Brother: Kenny Beddes, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 18 Grandchildren and 36 1/2 Great Grandchildren
She was preceded in death by her Grandson: Justin Graham, Sister: Colleen Carlson, Brothers David Leroy and Gary K Beddes, Sister in Law: Vivian Beddes. Brother and Sister in Law Bill and Neila Luthy and Brothers in Law: Dwayne Luthy and Dennis Pope.
Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM Saturday November 24. 2018 at the Ririe Idaho Stake Center 14061 N. 130 E. Ririe, Idaho with Bishop Fred Thacker officiating. The family will meet with friends at the church Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church.
Burial will be in the Ririe - Shelton Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby.