Shirley Kinghorn Lee, 92 of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg.
Shirley was born May 4, 1927 in Pocatello, Idaho as the 5th child to Edward William Kinghorn and Martha Viola Wright Kinghorn. She was raised and attended schools in Rigby, graduating from Rigby High School. She played trombone with the Rigby High School marching band and was proud to be representing the Trojans at football and basketball games. She continued her education at B.Y.U in Provo, Utah. She also worked for Reed Drug in Rigby were her future father-law, Wilburn (Web) Lee, made sure his son, Cloyd, after returning from the war was introduced to her at the soda fountain. On March 5, 1948, she married Cloyd W. Lee in Rigby. They were blessed with 3 daughters; Sheryl, Diane and Gina; and a son, Nolan.
Shirley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she served in the Primary, Relief Society and Scouting organizations and was also a member of The Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at the L.D.S. Hospital in Idaho Falls. Shirley was a historian, she enjoyed reading, loved music and playing the piano and especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Shirley was dedicated to helping her husband with the farm and ranch for their entire married life.
Shirley is survived by her daughters; Sheryl (Darold) Bingham of Grant, Diane (Steve) Beller of Salmon, ID, Gina (Kevin) Ellsworth of Hyde Park, UT; son, Nolan (Julie) Lee of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, George Kinghorn of Idaho Falls, ID; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brothers, Kenneth Kinghorn and Edward Clair Kinghorn and her sisters, Barbara Ossmen and Betty Tomlinson.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Sage Creek Ward Chapel, 3370 N. 5th W. (East River Road) Idaho Falls, ID. The family received friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home 101 W. Main Street, Rigby and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial is in the Grant Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Lewisville Cemetery (Att: JaNeal Box 249 Lewisville, ID 83431). in honor of her Kinghorn heritage. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.