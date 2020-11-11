Shirley LuDell Ward Young, age 92, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, returned home to her Heavenly Father, and reunited with her husband, Grant, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, while living at Fairwinds in Idaho Falls.
She was born on June 26, 1928, in Rigby, Idaho, the daughter of Abram Ward and Pollie Prescott Ward. Shirley was raised in Rigby with her 3 brothers and 4 sisters.
She attended schools in Rigby. The day after graduating from Rigby High School in 1946, she left for Salt Lake City, Utah, to attend Henager Business College. After completing her program there, she returned to Idaho Falls and worked at the Post Register. Her employment there created a loyal subscriber for the rest of her life. She was also employed at Westinghouse, but left that position to be a caregiver to her mother. Shirley was a family caregiver, and was available to her mother and other family members whenever needed.
Shirley married Grant L. Young on March 31, 1950, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They spent most of their married life in Rigby, Idaho, where Grant had a successful law practice, and eventually became a district court judge.
Shirley was a wonderful mother to her children, they were the priority of her life. She had two daughters and two sons. After her children grew and made her a grandmother, she loved them too. She served in various callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society. She was a dedicated visiting teacher for over 50 years.
Shirley enjoyed cooking, sewing, embroidery, collecting beautiful things, and working in her yard. She was an excellent cook, and loved to have family dinners and get-togethers whenever possible. She loved to travel. She and her husband had many opportunities to travel the United States and other countries together.
Shirley was diagnosed with glaucoma, and dealt courageously with the continuous loss of her vision beginning in 1979 until her passing. Restless Leg Syndrome was an immense challenge for her also.
Shirley is survived by her children: a daughter, Marlene (Wayne) Southwick, and a son, Mark S. Young, both of Idaho Falls; a daughter, Paula (Tad) Hegsted of Grant; and a son, John W. (Amy) Young of Meridian; 14 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings Calvert Ward, Melvin Ward, Arnell Ward, Ramona Bradley, Lucille Molen, Colleen Mitchell, and Carma Casper; and a great-grandson, Rafe Deurmeier.
The family extends their gratitude to OneSource Home Health and Hospice for the care and support given to Shirley and the family, especially Debbie, Laura, Brent, Bree, Michelle, Katie, Tasha, and so many others. They were so good to her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Idaho Commission for the Blind c/o Steve Achabal, 341 W. Washington, Boise, ID 83702; or The Restless Legs Syndrome Foundation, 1530 Greenview Dr. SW STE 210, Rochester, MN 55902-4327
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho; with visitation prior to service from from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Although the family would love to see all of Shirley’s friends and loved ones, the viewing and funeral will be limited to immediate family due to recent health concerns and directives. All are invited to extend love and condolences through digital and other means. There will be a limitation of 50 attendees at the service. A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by logging in to the following web site: http://webcast.funeralvue.com. Please contact Eckersell Funeral Home for the event number, or visit www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.