Stanford Hymas

Stanford Call Hymas, age 93, of Rigby, passed away at his home May 2, 2020 from natural causes.
Stan was born January 19, 1927 at the home he passed away in; the son to Wilford Watkins Hymas and Ethel Mae Call Hymas. He attended Rigby schools graduating from Rigby High School. He went on to attend Ricks College.
Stan served in World War II and Korea, first in the Navy and later in the Army National Guard.
Stan was raised working with his father on the family farm and dairy. He went on to work in trucking and construction.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and married Kary Simmons in LaBelle, Idaho November 12, 1965. They were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple August 12, 1967.
Stan made beautiful furniture, taught his children to ski and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kary, of Rigby, four daughters: Stana Chism of Pocatello, Karla Soria of Rigby, Laura (Darrell) Dietz of Idaho Falls and Kimberly Hymas of Salt Lake City, Utah; four sons: Jeffery (Janice) Hymas of Duluth, Minnesota, Douglas (Christine) Hymas of Rigby, Kendall (Rena) Hymas of Island Park, Idaho and Weston (Tracie) Hymas of Salt Lake City, Utah; 42 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilford and Ethel Hymas; 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. May 9 in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.