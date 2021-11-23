Stephen Lynn Ball 3/28/1949 - 11/21/2021 Our caring, witty, and thoughtful husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and uncle, Stephen Lynn Ball, 72, passed away surrounded by family on November 21, 2021 in Idaho Falls, ID. Stephen was born in Rigby, ID in 1949. He grew up in Lewisville running sheep and excelling in academics. He attended school in Lewisville and Rigby, and graduated from BYU with degrees in engineering and law. While attending BYU, he met the love of his life, Derra Woods. Together they welcomed four children into their home. Stephen loved being a Dad, spending time with his family, and sharing his interests in photography, nature, airplanes, woodworking, and motorcycles. He will be remembered for using his life to build memories for his family. As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he served in a variety of callings, including as a missionary in the Japan Tokyo North Mission. He shared his faith by his example and sought opportunities to serve others. On his behalf, we express his gratitude and ours to all those who aided in his care. He will be missed by the family he loved including: his lovely wife Derra Woods, his four children: sons Justin (Callie) Ball of Providence, Utah and Austin (Katie) Ball of River Heights, Utah; and daughters, Deandra (James) Harps of Logan, Utah and Andelyn (Spencer) Pack of Logan, Utah; twelve very adored and loved grandchildren; sister, Barbara Ann (Dee) Raymond, of Lewisville; brothers: Leland Wade (Dorothy) Ball of Lewisville and Richard Dale (Myrna) Ball of Menan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland Walker Ball and Elva Pearl Jackson; and brother, David Joseph Ball. We love you Dad. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. November 26, 2021 at Roberts 1st Ward L.D.S. Chapel with Bishop Tanner officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday morning prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Interment will be at the Lewisville Cemetery. Funeral services are in care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com