Steven LaMar Groom, age 77, of Annis, Idaho passed away at his home Friday, August 21st, 2020 with his family by his side. Steven was born February 19th, 1943 in Pocatello, Idaho a son to Ray Cleo Groom and Telma Kathryn Toliver Groom. They then moved to Rigby, Idaho where he attended school. He then met and married Fayanna Christiansen in Annis Idaho.
Steven is survived by his wife, Fayanna Groom, and children: Betsy, Jill, Steve Jr., David, Sarah, Sally, Hannah and Anna (the favorites). He is survived by his sister Carol Rae (HollyB.) Smith of Tacoma Washington. He is also the grandfather of many lively and interesting grandchildren that he thoroughly enjoyed as well as taught many lessons that they can use throughout their lives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary Louise Groom of Rigby, Idaho.
He has worn many hats, some of which included auto mechanic, farm machinery mechanic, painter, and maintenance engineer among many other things. He enjoyed scuba diving, fishing, camping, hunting, riding his bicycle, and barbequing with the family.
A family graveside service was held August 28th 2020, internment followed at Ucon cementary. Steven will be forever missed by all.