Steven Roy Waters 11/4/1952 - 8/22/2021 Steven Roy Waters, 68, of Belleville, Illinois, passed away peacefully August 22, 2021, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Belleville, with his sons by his side, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Steven was born on Nov 4, 1952, to Lawrence and Lois Jardine Waters in Rigby, Idaho. After spending his childhood in Idaho, he became a longtime resident of Las Vegas, Nevada. Steve married Eva Kecskemeti on Valentine's Day 1982 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a baptized member of the LDS church. Steve enjoyed camping, fishing, woodworking and was an amateur bladesmith. Steve's career was in the construction trades and was a Master Roofer and Foreman. After the death of his beloved wife, Steve moved to live with his son Steven and his grandchildren in Colorado and most recently Belleville, IL. Steve most enjoyed being able to help take care of his grandchildren and attending their sporting events to cheer them on! Steve is survived by his sons, Steven G. of Belleville, IL, and Travis C. of South Burlington, VT; 6 grandchildren, 4 grandsons, Tyler, Zachary, Jason, and Jacob and three granddaughters Kortney, Kayla and Riley as well as 2 great-grandsons Pax and Finnley; 3 brothers Randy, Val, and Jody; 6 sisters Marilyn, Debbie, Kathy, Tammie, Sherry, Debra, and Shellie. Steve was preceded in death by his parents Larry and Lois, his wife Eva, his daughter Christa his stepmother Pearl, and his sister Kathy. Family and friends are invited to join a Celebration of Life gathering that will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Eckersell Funeral home at 101 West Main St. Rigby, Idaho. With a private burial for family to follow. Family will meet with friends from 1:00 to 1:45 pm prior to services at Eckersell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to the St. Elizabeth's Hospital Foundation that supports the Sisters of St. Francis Mission of Ministering to those in need of quality health care: 1 St. Elizabeth's Blvd O'Fallon, IL 62269 or through https://www.hshs.org/StElizabeths/Giving.