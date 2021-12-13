Sydney Maude (Olson) Kinghorn 1/31/1950 - 12/12/1971 Sydney Maude Olson Kinghorn, 71, of Lewisville, Idaho passed away December 12, 2021, in her home surrounded by her family.
Sydney was born on January 31, 1950, in Provo, Utah to Robert and Waldine Ivers Olson. She attended Orem High School and graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree in History. She experienced many fun things during her college years. She was able to travel through Europe, guide white water rafting expeditions, and she enjoyed hang gliding. She worked as a clothing rep and buyer for Reams Wrangler Shop and Wolf Clothing. During this time, a good-looking cowboy became a customer, and unbeknownst to her, her adventures were just about to begin.
She married Karl F. Kinghorn on September 12, 1975, in the Provo, Utah temple. After this time, the bulk of her life consisted of being a farm wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a wonderful grandmother who devoted extra time for each grandchild's birthday and made all the holidays special with amazing food and decorations. She lived in Lewisville, Idaho during all her 46 years of married life.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings over the years. Serving as Relief Society President was one of her favorites. She enjoyed snow skiing, softball, ice skating, interior design, and fashion. She was an avid reader, an excellent writer, an amazing cook, and beyond creative.
Sydney is survived by her husband Karl, daughters Kalley (Justin) Bowen of Rexburg, Idaho; Tyree (Sean) Hokanson of Franklin, Idaho; McKensie Torgerson of Rexburg, Idaho and son Wyatt (Heidi) Kinghorn of Medicine Lodge, Idaho. She was a grandmother to eleven grandchildren and one great grandson, and a sister, Susan Clyde, of Heber, Utah.
Sydney was proceeded in death by her parents Robert and Waldine Olson, a brother Robert Kip Olson, and a sister, Sherry Olson.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 18th, 2021 at the Lewisville Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 17th, and from 9-10:45 a.m prior to the service. Burial will be in the Lewisville Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.