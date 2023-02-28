Taylor Crapo

Taylor Crapo September 13, 1998 - February 26, 2023 Taylor Lynn Crapo was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who will be remembered by all who loved her for her strength, sweet spirit and quirky sense of humor. She passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the age of 24.

Taylor was the first-born, beloved daughter of Jeremy and Lindsay Crapo, born on September 13, 1998. A younger brother, Bridger, soon followed her just 18 months later. Because of their close age, Taylor and Bridger shared a special bond as brother and sister. The family created cherished memories together as Jeremy taught his children to ride snowmobiles and dirt bikes and the family spent time outdoors camping, fishing at the Lufkin ranch, golfing, and hitting the slopes together. Whether they were on a Disney cruise or on the sand dunes in their own back yard, it seemed they were always on an adventure.


