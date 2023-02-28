Taylor Crapo September 13, 1998 - February 26, 2023 Taylor Lynn Crapo was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend, who will be remembered by all who loved her for her strength, sweet spirit and quirky sense of humor. She passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the age of 24.
Taylor was the first-born, beloved daughter of Jeremy and Lindsay Crapo, born on September 13, 1998. A younger brother, Bridger, soon followed her just 18 months later. Because of their close age, Taylor and Bridger shared a special bond as brother and sister. The family created cherished memories together as Jeremy taught his children to ride snowmobiles and dirt bikes and the family spent time outdoors camping, fishing at the Lufkin ranch, golfing, and hitting the slopes together. Whether they were on a Disney cruise or on the sand dunes in their own back yard, it seemed they were always on an adventure.
While dad shared his love of everything motor-sport with Taylor, her mother shared her love of animals. They raised a variety of chickens, lambs, pigs, beef and horses as a family. Taylor showed animals at the fair where she won the judges over with her prize winning smile and great showmanship skills.
Taylor grew up surrounded by a tight-knit extended family. Holidays with grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins were always full of celebration, love, and laughter. As the first granddaughter on both sides of her family, Taylor had an extra special bond with and place in her grandparents' hearts.
At eight years old, Taylor's life unexpectedly changed on July 12, 2006 with the tragic loss of her father; which forever left a wound she was unable to heal.
A happy time in Taylor's life came when she received the little sister she had always wanted in 2009. Despite the age difference, Taylor and Sawyer were like two peas in a pod. They had spa days, enjoyed the same silly sense of humor, and Sawyer could always be seen cheering on her older "Sissy" whether it be at volleyball, softball games, or rodeo.
Taylor became a Certified Lash Artist in 2018 and was among the best in her field. Taylor was especially known for her soft touch and attention to detail. She loved her clients and developed special bonds with many of them. She worked alongside her mom at the salon. For Lindsay, the best part of working together was getting to see Taylor every day.
The love of Taylor's life, Drae Scottlyn Gonzales, came into the world on April 6, 2019. Drae brought joy and purpose into her life. She loved being a mom and making memories with her little girl.
Although Taylor left us suddenly, we have comfort in knowing she has been reunited with her dad. Those she leaves behind will always love and remember our cute, freckle-faced girl.
Taylor was survived by her daughter, Drae Scottlyn Gonzales, mother, Lindsay Lufkin Saurey, brother, Bridger Jeremy Crapo, and sister, Sawyer Ele Saurey, all of Chester, grandmother Sherry Lufkin of Rigby, grandparents, David and Patsy Crapo of Parker, and great-grandmother, Carma Lufkin of Rigby.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jeremy David Crapo of Egin, and by a grandfather, Myron L. Lufkin of Rigby.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints St. Anthony Stake Center, 247 East 4th North, St. Anthony, ID. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center before the service, and on Sunday evening from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Parker Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
