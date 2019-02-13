Terry Butler
Terry Butler, 63, of Monteview, passed away January 25, 2019 at EIRMC from cancer, with his family by his side.
Terry was born on July 11, 1955 to Frank Eugene and Lennis Elaine Nelson Butler.
He is survived by son, Jason (Amy) Martin, daughter, Jennifer (David) Yanez, father, Frank (Louyne) Butler, and 12 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by mother, Lennis.
Funeral services were held February 1, 2019 at the Goshen Ward Chapel. Burial was at the Goshen Cemetery under the care of Nalder Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.