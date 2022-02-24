Veloy (Winder) Williams 8/26/1936 - 2/18/2022 VeLoy Winder Williams, 85, passed away February 18, 2022 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born August 26, 1936; the 11th child born into the family of Franklin D Winder and Ester Ella Crofts - Bernice, Ladine, Beulah, Delsie, Jesse, Wanda, Chester, Gerald, Darlene, DeLoy and VeLoy. She lived in five towns in Idaho - Woodville, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Island Park and Shelley. She also lived in four states - Idaho, Texas, South Dakota and Nebraska. VeLoy enjoyed many types of employment; Broulim's Deli, running her own arts and crafts store (VeLoy's Crafts), cleaning cabins, retirement and more. She lived for being outside, working with crafts, fishing, riding a snowmobile, sitting around a campfire, playing card and board games, putting together puzzles, quilting, celebrating the Christmas season with her family, spending time with friends and holding her husband's hand. VeLoy is survived by her husband Kenneth Williams and children Rodney (Christy) Bennett Tieken, Deb Bennett Tieken, Wayne Tieken, VeLoy Jeanne Tieken Briggs, Dea Tieken Williams, Dia Tieken, Teresa Bybee Murray, 22 Grand Children and (39) Great Grand Children. She was married to Kenneth R Williams for 33 years. Previous marriages include Merlin Bennett, Gene Tieken and Lonnie Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings and one grandchild. Private family services will be held at a later date.