Verda Laree Ellis Munns passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home. Verda was born August 25, 1925 in Rigby, Idaho, to William Elmer Ellis and Lola Chase Ellis.
From a young age, Verda learned the value of hard work from working alongside her father on the farm, which helped prepare her for the years ahead. She attended school in Rigby, Idaho and worked and retired from Idaho Fresh Pak. She married Howard Alvin Munns December 13, 1945 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho temple and they built a house in Menan, Idaho. Together they raised three children, Roger Howard, Charlene Laree and Hugh Ellis. Verda was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she faithfully served as a primary worker, a Sunday school teacher, the ward librarian and many other callings along the way. She fulfilled each of her callings to the best of her ability.
Verda showed the pride she had in her family by keeping extensive genealogy records. She also loved reading books, putting together puzzles, playing pranks and playing games…and everyone knows she was a notorious cheater. She loved sitting outside on her lawn chairs with family and watching the grand kids play as well as taking care of her dogs, Marilyn and Molly. Her love of gardening was shown by her great canning skills and she was famous for her homemade bread, rolls and applesauce cake.
Verda is survived by her sons; Roger (Jacque) Munns and their five children; Angela (Eric) Salce, Shelby (Kyle) Williams, Tyson (Allyson) Munns, Kirby (Scott) Fish, Whitney (Trey) Tonsing and 19 grandchildren. Also Hugh (Terry) Munns and their 4 children; Ashley Munns, Joshua Munns, Ryan (Shanna) Munns and Danielle (Mark) Lindstrom and their 9 grandchildren, and her younger sister; Dorothy McKelley. She was preceded in death by her parents, an older sister and her husband; Oma and Russell Rhodehouse, a brother-in-law; Kenneth McKelley, her husband; Howard Alvin Munns, a baby boy at birth, and her daughter; Charlene.
There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. July, 30, 2020 at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery located at E Menan Lorenzo Hwy, Rigby, ID 83442. There are no limits on attendance as it will be held outdoors; however, any planning on attending are asked to follow COVID-19 recommendations regarding social distancing and other precautions. Due to limited seating, if you are unable to stand for a prolonged amount of time, please bring a chair. Because of COVID restrictions, there will be no public viewing or luncheon.
The family would like to express their thanks to all those who cared for Verda and to Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.