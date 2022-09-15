Vern Harold Fowler 4/4/1937 - 9/14/2022 LaVern "Vern" Harold Fowler, 85 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 4, 1937 at the family home in Egin, Idaho to Harold Eugene Fowler and Hilda LaRue Bradshaw Fowler; the 2nd of 6 children (3 brothers and 2 sisters). He grew up farming with his family. As a young man he wanted to earn a little extra money by gathering and raising bum lambs from a local farmer. This was part of his FFA project, it helped pay his college tuition and purchase a ring for his sweetheart.
Vern attended schools in St. Anthony and Roberts, Idaho where he was active in FFA, football, basketball and track, graduating in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Rae Anderson on July 17, 1958 in Terreton, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan, Utah Temple. They had 4 daughters, Debbie, Cheryl, Janet and Lynda.
Vern lived in various places throughout his life including Egin, Wilford, St. Anthony, Roberts, Idaho Falls, Idaho and Logan Utah; landing in Rigby, Idaho where they raised their children. He owned his own excavation company and built hydro-electric plants across the west. He gained respect from those he worked with and those he came in contact with. This was made evident during his last few days when friends came to say goodbye and left with tears in their eyes.
Vern enjoyed anything to do with horses, such as riding, breaking, racing and driving draft horses. He also spent time hunting with friends and fishing with family. His favorite place to be was in the mountains where he took his family on many Sunday rides, which were made complete with a Pepsi and a candy bar. He was a great story teller and always had a captive audience.
Vern loved being a grandpa and great-grandpa, he often took the grandkids on rides and taught them to love animals. When the grandkids came to visit, his face would light up. The grandkids loved their grandpa and papa G.G. and will miss him dearly; each one had their own unique and special relationship with him.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Karen Fowler of Rigby; daughters Debbie (Dan) Timm of Rigby, Cheryl Lee of Rigby, Janet (Jamie) McKell of Ucon, Lynda Fowler of Chester, Montana; sisters, Bonnie Edelmayer of Rigby, Marva (Neil) Strauss of Oakley, Idaho; brothers Larry (LaRue) Fowler of Boise, Idaho, Dale (Opal) Fowler of Anchorage, Alaska; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Hilda Fowler and a brother, Don Fowler.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at LaBelle 3rd Ward Chapel, 4223 E. 528 N., Rigby, ID 83442. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, September 19, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. And from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, prior to services at the church. Interment will follow at Parker Cemetery, 408 N. Center Street, St. Anthony, Idaho 83445. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com