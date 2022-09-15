Vern Harold Fowler
Buy Now

Vern Harold Fowler 4/4/1937 - 9/14/2022 LaVern "Vern" Harold Fowler, 85 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born April 4, 1937 at the family home in Egin, Idaho to Harold Eugene Fowler and Hilda LaRue Bradshaw Fowler; the 2nd of 6 children (3 brothers and 2 sisters). He grew up farming with his family. As a young man he wanted to earn a little extra money by gathering and raising bum lambs from a local farmer. This was part of his FFA project, it helped pay his college tuition and purchase a ring for his sweetheart.

Vern attended schools in St. Anthony and Roberts, Idaho where he was active in FFA, football, basketball and track, graduating in 1956. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Rae Anderson on July 17, 1958 in Terreton, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan, Utah Temple. They had 4 daughters, Debbie, Cheryl, Janet and Lynda.

Recommended for you