Verna May Nef, age 95, passed away peacefully April 27, 2021 at the home of her daughter.
Verna was born July 1, 1925 in Sugar City, Idaho to Floyd Joshua Bates and Eliza May Bean. She grew up and attended school in Rexburg, Idaho.
She enjoyed swimming, sledding, tumbling and tap dance while growing up. She did cleaning and baking for some of the neighbors to get spending money. In high school she enjoyed going to dances and other activities.
While she was at one dance she met a handsome guy, Darrell Nef. They dated through the rest of high school and after graduation Darrell and Verna were married November 19, 1943 in the Salt Lake LDS temple.
They bought a ranch in Leadore, Idaho where they worked together raising cattle and crops to feed their cattle. They raised their children there. They were blessed with five children Sharal, Barbara, Mike, Myra and Tony.
Verna held many callings in the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She worked in the primary, mutual, relief society, and was ward organist for many years. She taught seminary for a few years.
She worked as assistant post mistress for the Leadore post office. She was an amazing cook and accomplished seamstress. Darrell and Verna enjoyed square dancing, swimming, camping and fishing.
Verna is survived by her children Sharal (Merrill) Beyeler, Michael (Karla) Nef, Myra (Delaine) Bowen, and Anthony (Michele) Nef, and a son-in-law Grant Thompson. She also is survived by 24 grandchildren, 88 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Darrell Nef, her parents, a daughter Barbara Thompson, a great grandson Andrew Watson, her parents Floyd and May, a brother Elwood Bates, a sister Beverly Forrest, and a brother Lynn Bates.
Funeral services for Verna will be held 11:00 a.m Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Village Park Building 1435 Clarence Drive Idaho Falls, Idaho with a viewing from 10:00 to 10:45. Interment will be at Burton cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Thanks to Hands of Hope for their assistant in caring for Verna. If you are unable to attend the service and would like to view it you can do so by going to youtube Village Park Building Eagle Rock Stake.