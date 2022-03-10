Vicki Marie (Young) Argyle 8/28/1948 - 2/16/2022 Vicki Marie Argyle
August 28, 1948~February 16, 2022
Our beloved mother, Vicki Marie Argyle (73), passed peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from natural causes.
She was born August 28, 1948 in Rigby, Idaho to Lucein and Marie Young. She was the sixth of nine children. While attending Rigby High School, she enjoyed dancing as a Troyette on the drill team. After graduating from high school, she attended Ricks College before taking a job at Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah as a secretary. It was there she met her first husband, Howard White Luther and they married on February 14th, 1968 in Tiburon California. During their 14-year marriage they had 4 children: Cassandra, Melinda, Brian and Emily. They later divorced. She worked as a secretary head at Morton Thiokol and was well known for her impressively fast speed typing skill. She found working in the Aerospace field exciting and fulfilling. As a single mom, she often worked hard to help provide for her family and often took on extra work. One of those jobs, she worked on the weekends as a book editor and typist for several professors at Utah State University.
Eventually she met Scott C Argyle, at a church dance. It was love at first sight and they soon were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple on April 16, 1989. They settled and grew their family in Layton, Utah. Together they had two children Rachael and Ethan. During the course of their marriage Scott and Vicki became foster parents. As a family, they cared for 14 different foster children and eventually adopted four of them: Lyle, Theresa, Tanesha and Melissa.
Mom had a gift for opening her heart to those who needed a place to call home. She was an avid lover of animals and never found a stray that she didn't take in. She had a love for cooking & shared it with us regularly. Mom seemed to coin the phrase "Go Big or Go Home" with most aspects of her life and her meals were no exception to this. Gift giving was most definitely her love language, and her grandkids and fur babies were continually the beneficiaries.
She was a faithful member of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and found joy in serving in various capacities. Especially those working with children. She was a great storyteller and could captivate the attention of children naturally. This talent led her to hobbies that brought smiles to many children's faces, quite literally, as she became a very talented professional face painter and balloon artist (while simultaneously sporting a hot pink wig, flowered apron and bloomers as "Tizzy the Clown").
She left a great legacy of family, sacrifice and generosity. She is greatly missed.
Vicki is preceded in death by her husband, Scott C Argyle; Her parents, Lucein and Marie Young; brother, Garen Young; sister JoAnn Boyce; and grandson, Marshall Brian Luther. She is survived by her 10 children: Cassandra Luther, Melinda (John) Rasband, Brian (Maridee) Luther, Emily (Weston) Hall, Rachael (Misha) Peterson, Ethan Argyle, Lyle Argyle, Melissa Leal, Theresa Argyle and Tanesha (Leo) Garcia; 24 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren .
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Creekside Stake Center 1480 Phillip St. Kaysville. Friends may visit with family Friday from 6:00 to 8:00 at Lindquist Layton Mortuary 1867 No. Fairfield Rd.
Internment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
