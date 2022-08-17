Virginia Ann (Sievers) Asper 1/12/1947 - 8/16/2022 Our dear mother, Virginia Ann Sievers Asper, 75 of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away August 16, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was a wonderful mother who taught and loved us so much. Virginia was born January 12, 1947 in Rigby, Idaho to Joseph Harding Sievers and Lova Briggs Sievers. She was the 2nd of 7 children, raised on a farm in Garfield, Idaho and drove potato and grain trucks. They worked hard at gardening and farming, but also enjoyed swimming in the canal and having fun when the work was done. She graduated from Bonneville High School and served as Vice President of the Pep Club and enjoyed playing the flute in the band. She attended a semester at Ricks College, then met Vaughn Asper while both were working at Idahoan Foods in Lewisville, Idaho. They were married in the Idaho Falls temple on June 24, 1966. She was a hard worker and held many jobs through the years, starting with secretarial work at INL; working until her 1st child was born. She also worked with her husband in a home business running milk routes, delivering milk products to residents; she was also the bookkeeper. Later, when the dairy closed, she was very active umpiring softball games, refereeing volleyball, and working as a bus driver for Bonneville School District 93 for 30 years, mostly working with special needs students. Virginia loved devoting her time serving others. She and Vaughn were involved as Stake Dance Directors for many years. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and served and enjoyed teaching with the Boy Scouts of America program in the area. She was a one of first to certify as Camp Crafter for requirements in first aide and outdoor skills with camping, hiking, and cooking. She and Vaughn had many friends they enjoyed riding snowmachines and horseback, hunting and fishing. Vaughn and Virginia made their home north of Idaho Falls in Coltman. They raised 6 children and taught them hard work and compassion. She had a gentle way of teaching others skills with love, helping them to feel inspired and empowered to accomplish anything. She loved her children and family, and they knew it. Virginia had a special love for her mom, Lova Sievers and spent countless hours uplifting and caring for her through her 96 years. Virginia was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony and served in many callings. She enjoyed helping others and singing in the choir. She would often teach through singing at home to her children. She was a great cook, making and sharing her famous rolls with so many. She enjoyed canning fruits and vegetables and taught those skills to her family. It was always a great time to have Mom and Dad help in the processing and preserving, "many hands make lite work" she would say. She enjoyed playing games, quilting and watching her kids play sports. She could be found cheering and encouraging her children at practices and games. She enjoyed crocheting, making many afghans for her family and friends. She enjoyed reading and read to her children often and appreciated lunch outings with friends. She loved to "gab" and would easily make a friend even in a grocery line. She loved to brag about her children and grandchildren. She is survived by husband Vaughn Asper; sons Brent (Melissa) Asper, Neal (Errica) Asper, Mark (Michelle) Asper; daughters Janel (Greg) Campbell, Karen Hiatt, Laura Corrales; siblings Marden (Myrna) Sievers, Greg (Debbie) Sievers, John (LeeAnn) Sievers, Robert (Denise) Sievers, Jolene (Leston) Drake; grandchildren Tyler, Ashley, Nathan, Amber, Autumn, Chayce, Nicole, Brayden, Holly, Zach, Jessika, Erral, Anden, Eva, Koen, Jayden, Christopher, Makayla, Maci, Maelynn, Melody, Madison; and great-grandchildren Stetsyn, Sterling, Sawyer, Nora, and Wesley. She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Lova Sievers and sister Karlene Loosli. The family expresses our appreciation to Aspen Home Health and the health care team at Idaho Falls Community Hospital for taking such good care of our mom. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Coltman LDS Chapel, 12448 North 5th East, Idaho Falls, ID. Family will visit with friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Friday, August 19, 2022, and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to10:45 a.m. prior to services, at the church. Interment will follow at the Ucon City Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com