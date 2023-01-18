Wanda Renee Stucki 11/12/1941 - 1/15/2023 Wanda Renee Stucki, 81, of Rigby, Idaho passed away unexpectedly at home on January 15, 2023. Renee was born November 12, 1941 in Rexburg, Idaho, the first of 11 children to her parents Don and Wanda Mortimer. After graduating from Bonneville High School, she went on to earn an Associate's degree from Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. She studied home economics, and played the flute in the Ricks marching band, symphony and orchestra. She married her sweetheart Karl Mark Stucki on August 10, 1962 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised 8 children and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last summer. Renee and Karl moved to Logan, Utah where Karl attended Utah State. They then lived in Coltman, Idaho for 3 years until they purchased their home in Garfield. In 1976 they built and moved into their current home in Garfield where they enjoyed many years raising children and flowers. Renee owned a drapery business named "Designer Windows" that she ran for many years. She decorated wedding cakes professionally and was honored to make many cakes for her siblings, children, grandchildren, and neighbors. Building many strong friendships, Renee was actively involved in the community and the church. She served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She particularly enjoyed her callings in music and working with the youth and children. She served in the temple for many years, and served a mission with her husband in the Washington D.C. temple visitor's center. She enjoyed supporting the county fair and won many ribbons for her flowers and vegetables. Renee was a patriot who revered the Constitution and focused on preserving those freedoms for her posterity. As a young girl she enjoyed listening to political conventions on the radio. She was very involved in the Republican Party and once served as President of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women. Renee kept very busy. She enjoyed her vegetable gardens, flower gardens, and fruit trees. She brought a new flower arrangement to church almost every week, and was often seen giving away the flowers to children after church. A talented seamstress, she made clothes for herself and her family. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She decorated her yard and trees with lights every year and she enjoyed hosting a Christmas party for friends and neighbors. Renee is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived and missed dearly by her husband Karl; her children Karl Mark (Tammy) Stucki, Kyle (Carol) Stucki, Lisa (Ken) Gayler, Trina (Doug) Fielding, Klayne (Laurie) Stucki, Sheila (Bobby) Roos, Kirk (Melanie) Stucki, and Kordell Stucki; her sisters Donna Jean (Robert) Humphreys, Elaine (Nathan) Ricks; her brothers Larry (Orkell) Mortimer, Wayne (Alice) Mortimer, Lyle (Sheila) Mortimer, Dean (Judy) Mortimer, Doyle (Kitty) Mortimer, Dale (Doris) Mortimer, Gary (Kathleen) Mortimer, and Lynn Mortimer; also by her 42 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Garfield LDS church (71 N 3700 E, Rigby, ID). Visitation Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at the Garfield LDS church. Visitation prior to service from 9:00 am to 9:45 am. Interment at Grant Cemetery.
