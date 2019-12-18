Zula Susan Nelson Kidd of Rigby and Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away quietly at her daughter Barbara’s home In Idaho Falls, of natural causes. She would have celebrated her 96th Birthday on March 4th, 2020. Zula was born in Archer, Idaho in 1924 to George Francis Nelson and Susan Elizabeth Weekes. She was the third child of Seven children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Foryl, four brothers Chester, Lynn, Dennis, John, a son David, 2 grandsons, 2 granddaughters.
Zula served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern States during world war 2,about April or May of 1946 -released November of 1947. Attended grade schools at Lyman and Archer-Attended Madison Jr high and Madison High school. Worked with her brothers on their father’s farm. Worked at a Laundry Company in Idaho Falls. Then went to Utah with a good friend and got a job at the American Linen cleaning company. Worked at the Roger Brothers in Idaho Falls for many years. Then worked for Ricks College in the snack bar area for many years.
She served as Ward and Stake camp leader. She attended the Rigby ninth ward with her daughter Susan. She loved gardening with Susan at her home. She loved making crafts which she shared with her children. She loved picking Huckleberries and beating all of her children on filling her bucket before they did. She was a wonderful cook in making things taste wonderful. She helped her daughters in becoming good cooks. She was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She Married Henry Foryl Kidd on August 26, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of nine children, Susan Kidd (Rigby), Janice Kidd ( Lehi, Utah) Kathleen Hiatt (Mark) Idaho Falls, Idaho; Barbara Brewster (Nathan) Idaho Falls, Idaho; Foryl Kidd(Marti) Rigby, Idaho; George Kidd (Cheryl) Idaho Falls, Idaho; Joe Kidd (Lori) Lyman, Idaho; Donna Kidd Osgood, Idaho; David Kidd (Deceased). She has 64 grandchildren (4 Deceased) and 105 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Our hearts go out to each and every one of you, especially her children who helped in anyway, in the care our mother received. The family is deeply grateful to the wonderful Doctors, Alpine Hospice services given to her.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 21, 2019 at the Rigby Stake Center 258 W. 1st N. Rigby, Idaho. Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Rigby Stake Center Saturday morning. The burial will be at the Ashton Cemetery. Ashton, Idaho. Flowers may be sent to Zula Kidd c/o Eckersell Funeral Home 101 Main St. Rigby, Idaho 83442.