We have convened in the Capitol in Boise for the 2022 Idaho legislative session. We heard from the governor Monday, January 10th for the State of the State address. He promoted his Leading Idaho budget proposals. There are many requested increases in the budget for this next year.
With a budget surplus nearing $2 BILLION, much of this should be returned to our Idaho taxpayers’ pockets! Individuals and families can use it more wisely than most, if not all, governmental agencies and departments.
The governor’s budget proposal increases public education by approximately $300 million, an 11% general fund increase over last year.
He proposes income tax relief in the form of a 12% rebate for most taxpayers. While he is touting “holding the line” on property taxes, many people throughout the state are experiencing BIG increases, and are concerned with the real possibility of being taxed out of their homes.
We need a serious look at property tax relief, especially for our families and senior citizens on fixed incomes. I have received several emails and calls from individuals pleading with us to address property taxes. While the actual tax is determined at the local county level, the legislature sets the parameters and has options to help, including totally doing away with property taxes. Would citizens be willing to support a sales tax increase, IF property taxes were ended? Other options are being explored as well.
Election Integrity is another serious issue for which the governor is asking to allocate money. We have reports which have come from some of our communities concerning irregularities in the election process. New ideas have already been submitted to the House State Affairs committee for consideration to tighten up election integrity in Idaho.
Transparency and following Idaho code is imperative to ensure honest election results!
Read the entire State of the State speech at gov.idaho.gov.
Other proposals to provide tax relief for our citizens include the repeal of the Grocery tax in Idaho.
House Revenue & Tax committee Chairman Steve Harris is the gatekeeper to end the tax on this basic necessity. Please contact him and his committee members (hrev@house.idaho.gov) to urge the introduction of Rep. Ron Nate’s Grocery Tax Repeal bill proposal. As inflation increases, we pay more to the government (in the form of taxes) on top of the rising food prices themselves--a double whammy! And, we are one of only 5 states that FULLY taxes our food. Let’s end the tax on Idahoans’ food now!
One more point on upcoming legislation: I plan to introduce an updated H339 Mask Mandate Prohibition bill, which will include private employers, and will be submitted for consideration soon. Many parents have expressed opposition to the requirements of their children being masked in school. This affects students’ mental, emotional, as well as physical well-being. Masking should be optional (as well as the Covid shots). The current relaxed “requirements” for most areas of our state could be reversed at any time, forcing adults to comply or be fired. Do we want to go back to that stage again?
And speaking of “stages,” Governor Little just extended Stage 4 of the Emergency Order in Idaho. We have been in a state of emergency since March of 2020. (On coronavirus.idaho.gov site) Why is the State of Emergency still in force in Idaho?
Last but not least, thirty-one legislators have signed onto the 2022 Conservative Agenda. We held a press conference on Monday, the 10th. Our goals include bill proposals to Restore Freedom for families, medical privacy, and election integrity. We support Lower Taxes through various means (including property, grocery and gas), and Less Government through restricting reliance on the Federal government and restoring the proper separation of powers among the branches of government.
How can you help?
Contact your legislators as well as:
Speaker Bedke: sbedke@house.idaho.gov
Pro tem Chuck Winder: cwinder@senate.idaho.gov
Gov. Little: governor@gov.idaho.gov
Demand that they support real property tax relief for our citizens, and support the 2022 Idaho Conservative Agenda.
Please contact me at khanks@house.idaho.gov with questions and for more information.
Rep. Karey Hanks
Legislative District 35A