For a couple of years now I have been excoriating the U of Idaho’s Confucius Institute backed by the Chinese Communist Party…CCP. Thank you, University of Idaho for “dumping” the Confucius Institutes that have infiltrated our education system and condemned by Senator Risch for subversive actives. Rigby, it’s time to “dump” your Chinese immersion/language programs. You don’t think that our kids are being taught the truth about the Chinese Communist Party, do you? Parents…remove your kids from Chinese indoctrination!
And why is it that those of us who pay their salaries are only permitted 3 minutes or less to speak at our School Board meetings EVEN if you’re the only patron present? And the board members do not respond to your questions at the meeting…Am I missing something? What’s the rationale here? I then have to contact the Superintendent directly to obtain “answers” to my queries. The Jefferson County commissions ask us to make an appointment where we have time to at least offer a complete thought. Thank you for that.
Another election cycle is coming up shortly and we have just witnessed the charade that some call an “election”. We have legislators right here in East Idaho that need to “go”. District 35…Rep Furniss (a nice guy but….) and Sen Burtenshaw ran as Conservatives according to their election mailers…the district joke. We need to start looking for replacements NOW and donate in order to overcome the “good ole’ boys’” bankrolls. Get Involved! One night a month is not too much to ask. Your School Board meetings are a great place to start.
While I’m on a roll…Call your Congressmen and Senators…Tell them to, as President Reagan said, “Tear Down That Wall”…a 10’ high steel wall topped by razor wire surrounds America’s capitol. Wasn’t it a legitimate election??? What are they afraid of??? 75,000,000 plus Americans should be outraged!
Andi Elliott
Hamer