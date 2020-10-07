2020 has been quite a year. Several significant developments are taking place including a very contentious presidential race, a nasty worldwide virus, enormous forest fires blackening millions of acres here in the west plus so many other current chaotic events.
Tucked away and virtually forgotten within the turmoil of 2020 is the 100th anniversary of radio broadcasting, which was a major advancement in communications.
Today we live in a sophisticated society where radio, be it FM, AM or worldwide shortwave broadcasts, is taken for granted. However, that was not the case over ninety years ago. My parents and others of their generation told me about public reaction of the major new scientific discovery. People in the 1920s and thirties were less seasoned than we are in our contemporary society, but to their credit they appreciated radio. It’s had quite an impact on humanity.
Even prior to public broadcasting, radio was a useful lifesaving device. When the Titanic was sinking in April 1912, the radio operator of the luxury liner sent out a desperate dispatch, via Morse code, for help. Fortunately, the radio operator of the Carpathia, another English ship, picked up the urgent message. Had it not been for the “wireless,” a term used for radio then, over 700 Titanic passengers in lifeboats would probably have not have been rescued.
Radio broadcasting had a humble beginning where people initially used small cheap crystal sets to listen to broadcasts. Sometime around the mid-twenties, radios with vacuum tubes were marketed. The tube was a major electronic advancement then. A few decades later, highly-efficient transistors replaced tubes, yet another remarkable technical development.
Historians say KDKA, today a 50,000 watt powerhouse AM station in Pittsburgh, was the first station in 1920 with regularly scheduled broadcasts, hence, the 100th anniversary of radio programming.
Idaho’s radio history is interesting where there were a few experimental broadcasts in the Boise area as early as 1920. To quote The History Of Idaho Broadcasting Foundation, Inc.: “The story of radio’s beginnings occurred 100 years ago with 1920 licensing of technical/trade school station 7YA at Boise High School. That station evolved into KFAU, a limited-commercial station in 1922.”
Here in southeastern Idaho, KSEI in Pocatello came on-the-air in 1926 while KID in Idaho Falls followed in 1927. Jefferson and Clark County residents could finally hear local broadcasts with these two pioneer radio stations in our region. KSEI and KID have been broadcasting to eastern Idahoans and our neighbors in western Wyoming for over ninety years now.
Programming was so much different as I was growing up on Long Island in the 1950s. When I was in the fourth and fifth grades, I’d come home for lunch where my mother was tuned to WCBS, New York City on our 5-tube RCA Victor radio. The CBS Radio Network featured many so-called “soap operas” where mom (and tens of millions of other housewives) faithfully listened to “Our Gal Sunday” and “The Romance Of Helen Trent.” To this very day, I still don’t know if Helen Trent ever married Gil Whitney, just curious.
Many popular radio shows of the “Golden Age Of Radio” in the 1940s and early ’50s moved to television. Old-timers will remember The Lone Ranger, Gunsmoke, Perry Mason, Amos ‘n’ Andy and Jack Benny, which are just a few examples of the many successful programs that evolved from radio to TV.
AM radio enjoyed having the largest audience until 1976. FM took over then and attracted more listeners both nationally and here in Idaho.
Today, AM programming is mostly “newstalk” featuring latest news with talkshow hosts and political commentators. Also, all-sports stations are gaining in popularity.
Meanwhile, FM primarily broadcasts music in stereo hi-fidelity featuring favorite disc jockeys, which are especially popular with the younger under-35 year old crowd.
Happy 100th anniversary to radio broadcasters who have been serving the public well in Idaho, nationwide and worldwide for the past few generations.
Bob Ziel is a retired 30-year broadcast veteran who lives in Rigby. He’s worked as a disc jockey, newsman and morning talkshow host at various radio stations in Idaho, Utah and Florida.