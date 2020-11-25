Dear Jefferson School District #251 Families,
Last week Governor Little moved the state back to a modified stage 2 and issued a stage 2 “Stay Healthy Order”. Our school attendance for students was exempted from this order. However, the modified stage 2 order does impact our extra-curricular activities. The District’s exemption plan, that Eastern Idaho Public Health approved regarding increased attendance at our extra-curricular activities, expires on Sunday, November 22. Extra-curricular activities taking place this week will continue to follow our exemption plan to allow 20% capacity.
The Rigby High School football team will play in the state championship game Saturday, November 21, at 12:00 p.m., at the Madison High School football stadium. Under the current circumstances, the district has been limited to 400 tickets for the championship game.
Tickets will first be allocated to the family members of players and cheerleaders. There will be a limited amount of tickets available for students to purchase. Seniors will have first priority for any of the remaining tickets, then underclassmen. We do not anticipate having any remaining tickets for sale to the general public. Rigby High School will send out details to students regarding ticket distribution. We encourage fans to view the game online at: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/.
The modified stage 2 “Stay Healthy Order” will limit our attendance at extra-curricular activities to 10 spectators, beginning Monday, November 23. We are making it a priority to have participant’s parents in attendance, to the degree possible. Individual schools and coaches will send information to their teams regarding how this will be managed.
We are grateful our students are able to participate in extra-curricular activities during this Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to the time when our community is back in our gyms, stadiums and auditoriums supporting the hard work of our students.
Sincerely,
Chad Martin
Superintendent