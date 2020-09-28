Dear Representatives,
I am reaching out to see if there is in some way you could help.
It's my understanding this is happening with every jurisdiction that received this grant.
City of Lewisville Broadband Grant for Households
On August 26, 2020 the City of Lewisville, County of Jefferson, received notification that we had been awarded $685,000 from the CARES Act Broadband Grant for Households in order to provide our 185 residences with reliable broadband access in order to improve telework opportunities, distance learning and essentially our quality of life in this small city with just over 500 residents.
Direct Communications, the designated contractor, has been working furiously to have the installation of this network done prior to the December 15, 2020 deadline. They have been working to build nearly 4,500 feet of the network per day, which would enable our community to meet the deadline of completion of December 15, 2020, even with the imminent cold weather approaching.
Because of the scope of this build, Direct Communications is requiring a large number of locates for the current infrastructure for our community. Most other providers have been compliant to the request. Unfortunately, CenturyLink has refused to supply the needed information in a timely manner and is limiting Direct Communications to install only 1,000 feet of locates per day. This limitation would prohibit the completion of the project by the deadline, and would extend the projected completion at least one year. Thus, it would make the City of Lewisville ineligible for use of the grant money.
CenturyLink has never invested funding for our community to bridge the digital divide that we face in this small community and now they are refusing to accommodate the construction of this broadband network. As stated in our application and rebuttal, reliable internet is paramount to the ability of the residents of the City to achieve distance learning and telework capabilities as required by most schools and businesses during this COVID-19 epidemic.
We urge the Department of Commerce to take immediate action to alleviate the problem so that the work of Direct Communications in installing the broadband network can go forward and enable us to use the grant money to enrich the lives of our residents as it was intended and not to have it returned to the Federal Government.
Mayor George Judd
Lewisville, Idaho