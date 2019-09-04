I would like to address the uninformed lady from Hamer who commented on my picture with an animal I harvested in Africa. First off I want to apologize for kind of misleading you. I didn’t “shoot” just two animals , I shot 11. We did eat some of the meat while there, but the bulk of it went to the local villages in the area. A highlight of the trip was going along and helping hand out the meat and seeing the smiles on the faces of the women and children as they took it. I don’t guess something like that would interest you. As for “unsuspecting animals”? Do you know what a wild animal is or the definition of hunting? I don’t think it is one of your rabbits getting loose in your yard and having to go find it. I appreciate your profound interest in my endeavor and have a favor to ask of you. The sandhill crane hunt starts in Hamer on Sept.1 and gee I have two tags. Could I get you to rope a couple and have them tied up in your yard so I can come shoot them and live up to my reputation you have given me? Keep your letters coming as The Star has no comics and you are a good replacement.
Greg Eames
Menan