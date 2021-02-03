I appreciated the letter by Andii Elliott on Jan 20. I agree. I also appreciate the "Star" for printing it. I doubt such a letter would be printed in the Post Register. In a recent letter to the PR my topic was not on the election, but I did mention Biden's illegitimate presidency. The letter was printed but they replaced the word "illegitimate " with "awful", a word I would not have used, We do live in an age of censorship. We are told over and over again there were no election irregularities despite evidence to the contrary. I understand millions of messages were deleted or not printed on social media that mentioned anything about voter fraud.
Trump voters are being singled out as Hillary's "deplorables". One article I read on the internet encouraged the media to deprogram Trump supporters . I had read earlier that BLM and Antifa were talking about posing as Trump supporters and causing an incident. Knowing Trump"s feelings about last summer's riots and his emphasis on law and order, makes it out of character for him to encourage such a thing as happened at the Capitol. I wish Trump well and hope he will continue to be active politically. We have now changed from America first to America last. Nancy Pelosi had become addicted to hating Trump. I feel sorry for her having to go through the withdrawal process now that he's gone. She was not able to destroy such a strong person.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton