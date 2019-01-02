An expression of gratitude
To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
2018 has been a difficult year for my family. While our losses seem unbearable during this holiday season, a friend’s example has shown me the importance of expressing gratitude throughout all seasons. She is a survivor of three bouts of leukemia.
During this holiday season I must express my gratitude to those who have supported our community. First, I want to express my appreciation to our two retiring county commissioners, Brian Farnsworth and Fred Martinez, and county assessor, Cody Taylor. While recognizing making hard decisions is not always appreciated nor supported, I acknowledge their hard work and dedication to Jefferson County. Thank you for your willingness to serve!
This year has reinforced my parents’ lesson of the importance of community service. Looking beyond your personal needs to serving others only reinforces God’s love. In Jefferson and Clark Counties, there are groups and countless individuals who are continually serving others. This year’s range fires spotlighted the heroic efforts of our firefighters and other emergency personnel. The Community of Hamer served as a haven for the residents of Dubois. Words cannot adequately describe our love, respect, and gratitude for their service.
Our two counties are blessed with organizations that serve their communities everyday and not just in emergencies. The Rotary Club, VFW, American Legion, study clubs, and countless others not only serve their own members but their broader communities. Lions Clubs in Dubois, Hamer, Rigby, Roberts, and West Jefferson provide vision screenings, sponsor community activities, and provide student scholarships. I have been honored to be a member of the Rigby Club for almost four years following in my father’s footsteps. I want to express our gratitude to various businesses especially to Broulim’s, Scotty’s, and Rod and Vinyl/Mainstreet Stickers, and to the Rigby High School student volunteers that assisted us in our Rigby Lake events, Menan Fourth of July, and the County Fair. I must also express our gratitude for the support our community provided in making this summer’s fundraising the most successful in years.
This year we saw the birth of the Giving Cupboard – our local food pantry. Jefferson County had for years provided the only Idaho county sponsored structure, but this year this independent charitable organization was created. There are so many people that made it possible – I especially want to acknowledge Pastor Dave and Naomi Schilling and Kori Ellis. Thanks to everyone who is committed in guaranteeing no Jefferson County resident goes hungry.
Throughout Jefferson and Clark Counties there are various churches and individuals that regularly serve their schools and neighbors. Thank you for making our communities welcoming places!
Finally, I want to thank the Jefferson Star and Earlene Poole. For one hundred and fifteen years the Star has served as the voice of Rigby and Jefferson County and later Clark County, too. Thank you for providing a high-quality newspaper. It is a well-written newspaper of the highest journalistic quality that represents the area well. Thank you for your hard work!!
Pat Scott
Rigby