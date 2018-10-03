It’s reassuring that the many Island Park writers of opinions and letters to the editors agree that enhancing safety on Highway 20 is the foremost concern as the Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) updates its Corridor Plan for our area. It’s also reassuring that in this process, ITD has included all the appropriate players who can create the best possible plan: Liz Davy, CTNF Island Park District Ranger; Tom Cluff, Fremont County Planner; and Kathy Rinaldi, representative of Henry’s Fork Legacy Project. In addition, ITD has hired Dr. Patricia Cramer, a road ecologist who brings input from federal land managers and biologists to identify wildlife mitigation alternatives that could reduce wildlife vehicle collisions (WVC) on US-20. This information is currently being used as ITD studies possible overpasses and fencing on 4 miles of roads on Targhee Pass.
After all the pertinent and relative information is gathered, the difficulty will lie in selecting and implementing the most effective alternatives, which will reduce WVC’s and provide the safest traveling for humans and wildlife. Speed limits alone have proven ineffective if not accompanied by enforcement and road design. Animal detection systems can identify animals but only prevent accidents when drivers are going less than 45 mph. Animal Crossing signs appear to have minimal affect in preventing WVC’s.
Another alternative, which has been proven to be the most effective for safety, is building animal overpasses and underpasses with accompanying fences guiding animals across the highway. These work, and incorporating them into the highway reconstruction plans now is the most economical way to build them, wildlife mitigation being about 10 percent of an overall budget.
What price is our safety? It’s easier to change the habits of animals than those of people. We have an opportunity to do this right and invest in the future to ensure our safety while preserving wildlife, our cultural identity, and Island Park’s economy. Vote “yes” on the Advisory Vote in November!
Sally Neill
Island Park