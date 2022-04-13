Anti-Hanks mailing exposed

In recent days we have received two mailings from the Conservative Accountability Project, claiming that Representative Karey Hanks voted to raise the legislature’s budget by 30%, that she voted to make Idaho’s legislature permanent, and that she voted to defund the police. The mailing listed 6 bills, supposedly the source for these claims. Here is the actual content of those bills: (2021 legislative session.)
S1022, a one-time transfer of $4,000,000 to the Legislative Legal Defense Fund, created to pay for occasional legal issues encountered by the legislature.
H18, a one-time transfer from the general fund for staff and equipment to televise select committee meetings and legislative sessions on Idaho Public Radio.
H340, a bill appropriating funds for the redistricting committee’s work in 2021.
S1207, a bill appropriating funds for a committee to study Federal payments to offset lost property taxes, and funding for a review of the Sunset clause that applies to termination of certain bills.
SJR102, a bill that allows the Idaho legislature to convene itself, outside their regular sessions, if 60% of the legislature requests it.
Fact: The above bills were passed by a unanimous or nearly unanimous vote of both the house and senate, including identical votes by Representatives Hanks and Furniss and Senator Burtenshaw.
H205, a one-time funding bill that gave the state police nearly $ 1 million ($964,000) for extra equipment. It had no effect on the size or salary of the state police force. Representative Hanks (and many other conservatives) thought this excessive and voted against it.
So, why was Representative Hanks singled out? And how can anyone construe the nearly unanimous support for most of these projects to indict her and not the other two legislators from this district who also voted for them? How can anyone believe that the legislature calling itself back into session makes the Idaho Legislature permanent, or that limiting extra spending on police equipment is defunding them (at least not in the recent application of that term)?
Pieces like these mailings are the epitome of intentional misinformation and slander, in which a politician is portrayed in a way that is totally false. We can only hope that voters will take the time to examine these bills or to read this editorial. God help Idaho if we don’t.