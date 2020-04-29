Recently, I have heard that having legislators rated by Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) and American Conservative Union (ACU) is “arbitrary,” ”unfair,” “irrelevant” and even “random.”
Not true. I am mystified by this opinion. I retired recently after serving you for 32 years in the Idaho Legislature. I was rated by Idaho Freedom Foundation, a research group, and the American Conservative Union along with all the other legislators from both parties for several years. I never feared their ratings or considered them unfair. They were a great tool, among others, to help me be informed in decision-making and true to my oaths to the U.S. and Idaho Constitutions, the laws of the land. Those oaths were sacred to me. Those ratings also helped my constituents evaluate me and see why I voted as I did on some tough issues.
My goal was to lower taxes, especially property taxes, and to make the laws just and transparent for the people. Because I voted that way, I always did well on those ratings and kept the faith of the people in me.
Since the measuring sticks we use are the two Constitutions I had sworn to uphold, I never found their ratings arbitrary or irrelevant—never. Quite the opposite. Since all of us legislators were judged by our votes on the same bills, I felt they were very fair.
One of the great things about the Legislature is that we get to hear all sides of an issue including how it would affect our citizens. The IFF gathers and documents information on a bill and offers that to legislative committees and the public in language all can understand (They also have a newsletter you can get).
Another big positive--IFF does NOT accept or offer money to any legislator for campaigns, like lobbyists do—big time—for legislators who will vote their way. These lobbyists work very hard to slant your opinion, and they are highly paid. IFF and ACU just offer well-thought-out and researched information. Take it or leave it! Most of it regards taxes, debt, or liberty issues important to you and me.
Why would anyone advise us not to pay any attention to them? To make good decisions, we listen to all the information we can get on any issue. It is important to folks at home to know how their legislators represent their interests. I hope you will will look at what they have to offer. Our people are good; we can make Idaho the best place to live in the world in every way!
JoAn Wood
Rigby