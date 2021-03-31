As a former dentist, I have always viewed preventive medicine as the most important thing for your health. If you see a problem, address it early, and the impacts are mitigated. It is a philosophy I have followed during my time on the Blackfoot City Council, the Idaho Legislature, and now Congress. This approach has helped guide me through some of the most difficult obstacles in public policy making, but I also think the approach led to minor dental work instead of the dreaded root canals.
Over the last month, I have discussed my concerns about history repeating itself in the Columbia Basin by comparing our situation to the Klamath Basin and the Northern Spotted Owl. These horrible situations created winners and losers because the stakeholders chose endless litigation in the courts instead of sitting down to talk. Sadly, the outcome is almost always inevitable with the Endangered Species Act (ESA), NEPA, and other federal laws being stacked against traditional land users in the west. Unfortunately, the playing field is not changing anytime soon given the political power dynamic in Washington, DC.
Harkening back to my time practicing dentistry, I believe there is a way we can control our own destiny instead of continuing to fight against the strong headwinds of the federal court system. Idaho has taken this approach before and succeeded on many ESA issues, where other states relied on attorneys and judges and ultimately lost. Idaho’s mining and timber industry are the envy of other western states. Just ask Oregon.
When wolves were reintroduced, we knew the consequences. The introduction of a predator destined for the endangered species list was devastating to our agriculture and ranching communities in Idaho. Instead of placing our fate in the federal court system, Idaho went to work and developed a state plan for managing the species. In Congress, I worked across the aisle to pass legislation which guarantees wolves are delisted in Idaho – and exempted from litigation. That language has stood the test of time and we remain one of only two states that has experienced ten full years of wolves being delisted. As other states begin to fear that President Biden will roll back the Trump Administration’s nationwide delisting, Idaho and Montana will remain protected thanks to the forward-thinking legislative certainty and not the fragile nature of administrative rules and court decisions.
While wolves threatened the viability of ranchers in Central Idaho during the 2000’s, the entire grazing, mining, and other resource industries across the west felt the ominous uncertainty whether or not to list sage grouse under ESA more recently.
Again, Idaho sprang into action and met with then Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar to discuss how to keep sage grouse from an ESA listing, a decision that would lock up hundreds of millions of acres of productive lands in the western United States. Idaho, along with other states, developed a solid plan to conserve sage grouse habitat that even earned approval of the Obama Administration. In a parallel effort in Congress, I worked to secure more than $300 million for sage grouse conservation which helped states develop and implement these plans. However, even with the bipartisan work, the perilous journey through the federal courts forced the hand of then Secretary Sally Jewell, to determine if sage grouse warranted an ESA listing. This was a determination that was mandated by a federal court decision, not the best available science.
That is when the benefits of pro-active work paved the way for legislation that ensured sage grouse remain off the endangered species list. This forward leaning strategy is why Idaho is managing sage grouse – not the federal government.
As the conversations continue about energy, agriculture, transportation, and salmon – I want Idahoans to know that my intentions are sincere. I want Idaho to control its own destiny and secure a future built on the roots of our agricultural identity.
I have been fully transparent that my goal is to give Idaho salmon and steelhead the best chance of survival while providing certainty to agriculture and guaranteeing it thrives. But I cannot do it without help and guidance from producers and ranchers.